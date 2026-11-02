FOUR DOWNS: Lions' defense answers the call in win over Vikings

FIRST DOWN: DEFENSIVE EFFORT

The Detroit Lions knew points were going to be at a premium Sunday facing an aggressive Minnesota Vikings defense that was No. 1 in the NFL allowing just 12.3 points per game this season.

"That's a tough, gritty win against a really good opponent," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of his squad's 19-15 Week 8 win. "It took all phases, but it needed to start in two phases and that was our defense and (special) teams."

Despite losing several key defensive players to injury, Detroit held Minnesota's offense to just 266 total yards and 15 points, both the lowest totals allowed by the Lions this season.

All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson had just 33 receiving yards and the Vikings were 3-for-10 on third down and 0-for-1 on fourth down.

The defense came up with a critical three-and-out late in the fourth quarter after Detroit took a 19-15 lead with just over four minutes left in the game. The Lions' offense ran out the clock from there and Minnesota never got the ball back.

That's three good performances in a row for Detroit's defense in three straight victories.

"They were phenomenal," quarterback Jared Goff said after the game of the defense. "And they have been phenomenal for what, three weeks now? Yeah, they've been phenomenal and certainly carried us today. And those guys fight, man. It's fun to watch.

"Defensive coordinator (Kelvin Sheppard) had them going today, and they were playing aggressive. They were playing fast. They were playing physical, the whole thing. It was fun to watch, and we were leaning on them."

Detroit's defense seems to have settled in, playing very good football of late.

"I can't speak enough about how great our defense did, especially when going into this game, they were somewhat the focal point," Campbell said. "I told them this was going to start with them. This game was going to need to start with us on defense and our special teams unit. And they were going to need to play top-tier football, and they were the ones being challenged and they needed to step up and hold that offense at bay while you try to figure some things out on offense.