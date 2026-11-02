FOUR DOWNS: Lions' defense answers the call in win over Vikings

FIRST DOWN: DEFENSIVE EFFORT
The Detroit Lions knew points were going to be at a premium Sunday facing an aggressive Minnesota Vikings defense that was No. 1 in the NFL allowing just 12.3 points per game this season.
"That's a tough, gritty win against a really good opponent," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of his squad's 19-15 Week 8 win. "It took all phases, but it needed to start in two phases and that was our defense and (special) teams."
Despite losing several key defensive players to injury, Detroit held Minnesota's offense to just 266 total yards and 15 points, both the lowest totals allowed by the Lions this season.
All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson had just 33 receiving yards and the Vikings were 3-for-10 on third down and 0-for-1 on fourth down.
The defense came up with a critical three-and-out late in the fourth quarter after Detroit took a 19-15 lead with just over four minutes left in the game. The Lions' offense ran out the clock from there and Minnesota never got the ball back.
That's three good performances in a row for Detroit's defense in three straight victories.
"They were phenomenal," quarterback Jared Goff said after the game of the defense. "And they have been phenomenal for what, three weeks now? Yeah, they've been phenomenal and certainly carried us today. And those guys fight, man. It's fun to watch.
"Defensive coordinator (Kelvin Sheppard) had them going today, and they were playing aggressive. They were playing fast. They were playing physical, the whole thing. It was fun to watch, and we were leaning on them."
Detroit's defense seems to have settled in, playing very good football of late.
"I can't speak enough about how great our defense did, especially when going into this game, they were somewhat the focal point," Campbell said. "I told them this was going to start with them. This game was going to need to start with us on defense and our special teams unit. And they were going to need to play top-tier football, and they were the ones being challenged and they needed to step up and hold that offense at bay while you try to figure some things out on offense.
"They did it to a tee. I was proud of those guys, the way they played. (Sheppard) and the staff and the players just played lights out."
SECOND DOWN: LEANING ON THE RUN GAME
If an offense can't run the football against Minnesota's defense, they're likely in for a long day.
Detroit knew they had to affect the game on the ground to hold the Vikings' blitz-heavy scheme at bay. After rushing for 66 yards in the first half, Detroit's offense exploded for 164 yards on the ground in the second half. The Lions finished with 230 yards in the contest with a 5.9-yard average and one Jahmyr Gibbs 30-yard touchdown run.
Gibbs finished with 153 yards on the ground on 23 carries (6.7 avg.). Third-year running back Sione Vaki had his best rushing performance in support with 65 yards on 11 carries (5.9).
"I think they're so good at what they do on defense that if you try to drop back pass the whole game, it's going to be an uphill battle," Goff said after the win. "And so, we knew we had to be able to run the ball if we wanted to win this game.
"We were running it OK in the first half. We just weren't getting those chunks that we were in the second half. And then I think (offensive coordinator) Drew (Petzing) and our whole offense kind of felt something. The dam broke at some point in that second half where it was like, 'Oh, we can just keep leaning on this run and good things are going to happen."
Good things did happen, especially on Detroit's game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter where Gibbs and Vaki combined to rush five times for 57 yards setting up wide receiver Jameson Williams’ seven-yard touchdown catch.
The Lions ran for 35 yards after Minnesota's final three-and-out possession, milking the clock to win the game.
"We knew going into this, we were going to have to be able to run the football," Campbell said. "We had to be able to run the football. And we did. We actually gained strength in the fourth quarter. I was proud of those guys."
THIRD DOWN: RESERVE ROLES
Detroit's been blessed with good health through the first two months of the season, but Sunday against the Vikings saw then suffer several injuries.
A number of players, including center Juice Scruggs, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, linebacker Trevor Nowaske, edge rusher Derrick Moore, cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and safety Keith Abney II, had to step in and play bigger roles than expected.
They all pitched in for a tough, gritty win that improves the Lions to 5-2 on the season and 2-0 in the division.
"I was really proud of a lot of guys," Campbell said. "Defensively we ended up losing some guys there and we had to make some moves roll some guys … I just thought they handled it well. That was just a great job by our guys across the board."
FOURTH DOWN: WINNING THE FOURTH QUARTER
Minnesota came into Sunday's game having not allowed a touchdown in the fourth quarter in 11 straight games, dating back to last season. The Vikings had allowed just three points in the fourth quarter all season.
Detroit held a slim 12-7 lead after three quarters Sunday but saw that lead slip away midway through the quarter on a T.J. Hockenson touchdown catch.
The Lions came up with the drive of the season following the Hockenson touchdown, putting together a seven-play, 69-yard drive with 57 of those coming on the ground.
Detroit's defense forced a turnover on downs and recorded a three-and-out late that helped seal the victory. The Lions got the Williams touchdown late leaned into the run game to finish it out.
Detroit won the fourth quarter.
"That's a good win against a damn good opponent that's been playing really good football," Campbell said. "What they've been able to do over there in the fourth quarter, the way they've won these games in the fourth quarter, we knew we were going to need to outlast them. We were going to need to hang in there and play outstanding defense and special teams."
It's the third straight win for the Lions with all three phases playing a role in the win. Detroit is finding a way to make winning plays in the fourth quarter.