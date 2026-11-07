How third-year RB Sione Vaki is building trust, confidence & a foundation for his game

Moving past the Vikings, Vaki also knows there's more meat left on the bone. There were a few runs where he felt like he had more in him, he said. Week 8 was just the beginning and set up a good foundation for Vaki to build on for the rest of the season.

"I just got to pick my damn knees up," Vaki laughed.

Seeing his own progression as well as the team's so far in terms of both performance and confidence has been his favorite part of the season. The work is far from over, but Detroit's offense has loved every part of it. They make sure to show it on the field on gameday, celebrating each other's successes no matter how big or small, and Vaki's glad to be part of it.

"It's exciting," Vaki said. "There's a lot of passion … it's all love for the game. It's fun when everyone's flowing together and you execute the plays when you're out there and understanding that you're part of that.