NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 9

The NFC North went 3-1 this week with the only loss being a division matchup between Detroit and Minnesota with the Lions defeating the Vikings. This division is arguably the best in football with all four teams currently in the NFC playoff picture. All four play outside the division in Week 9.
Here's a look at where things stand heading into Week 9:
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
2026 record: 6-1
Week 8 result: Detroit 19, Minnesota 15
Next opponent: vs. Buffalo (6-1), Monday, Nov. 9 at 8:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
3 headlines:
1. Needing more from Murray
Quarterback Kyler Murray was 17-of-29 passing for 210 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for a passer rating of 89.7 against the Lions. Those aren't bad totals, but there were some missed throws and an interception before halftime that led to points for Detroit. Murray has five touchdown passes in six starts. His 86.6 passer rating is below league average.
2. Missed tackles hurt
Minnesota has arguably the best defense in the sport and that unit was good again Sunday, holding a Lions team that averaged over 30 points per game coming into their Week 8 matchup to just 19. The Vikings' defense uncharacteristically missed more than a dozen tackles in the contest and gave up 230 rushing yards – the most under defensive coordinator Brian Flores since Week 2 in 2023 at Philadelphia. The missed tackles allowed the Lions to sustain drives and led to a 35:43 to 24:17 time of possession edge in favor of Detroit.
3. Get Jefferson more involved
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught five passes for 33 yards against the Lions and has just 28 receptions in seven games this season. The Vikings have to find ways to get their All-Pro the football more.
Twentyman: This week I'll point to one area where each team can stand to get a little better as we near the midway point of the season. For Minnesota, it's been a lack of big plays in the passing game. They have just 18 completions of 20-plus yards this season. Only seven teams have fewer. Head coach Kevin O'Connell must find more ways to complete some of those big plays in the passing game and get Jefferson more involved.
CHICAGO BEARS
2026 record: 6-2
Week 8 result: Chicago 34, Seattle 17
Next opponent: vs. Tampa Bay (3-5), Sunday, Nov. 8 at 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
3 headlines:
1. Welcome to Chicago
The Bears traded for All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons last week, giving up two first-round picks and a fourth rounder. Simmons made his Chicago debut Monday in Seattle and recorded six tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, a quarterback hit and a pass defended.
2. Williams keeps balling
Quarterback Caleb Williams has been good this year as he's garnering MVP talk nearing the midway point of the season. Williams went to Seattle against a good Seahawks pass defense and completed 24-of-34 passes for 247 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and a 101.0 pass rating.
3. Defense steps up
Chicago's defense has played well all year as the Bears' 20.4 points allowed per game heading into Monday night was ninth-best in the NFL. Chicago held Seattle to 17 points, the fourth time this season they've held an opponent under 20 points. The Seahawks had just 252 total yards and were 1-for-11 on third down.
Twentyman: The Bears led the NFL last season in turnover differential at plus-22. They had just 11 giveaways, which also led the league. A lost fumble Monday night (tight end Colston Loveland) gives the Bears 12 turnovers already this season. They are currently at minus-one in turnover differential.
DETROIT LIONS
2026 record: 5-2
Week 8 result: Detroit 19, Minnesota 15
Next opponent: at Miami (1-6), Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. (CBS)
3 headlines:
1. Defense does it again
Make it three games in a row now the Lions' defense has stepped up and played complementary football contributing to a victory. Opponents are averaging just 17.6 points per game over Detroit's current three-game win streak. That number was 34.3 over the first four games. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has done a nice job marrying the rush and cover, and it's got this defense playing good football over the last month.
2. Injury updates
After enjoying relatively good health to begin the season, Detroit suffered several injuries Sunday against the Vikings. Linebacker Jack Campbell was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury. Head coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Jack is improving, but the team will not share further information at this time out of respect for him and his family.
Safety Brian Branch and edge rusher DJ Wonnum left in concussion protocol and linebacker Jimmy Rolder (hamstring), cornerback D.J. Reed (hip) and center Cade Mays (ankle) also left the contest. Rolder was placed on Reserve/Injured Tuesday. We'll have to wait and see if Branch, Wonnum, Reed or Mays will be able to return in time for Sunday's game in Miami.
3. Vaki earns reps & trust
The first six games of the season, Jahmyr Gibbs was getting 82 percent of all the rushing carries for Detroit's offense. Gibbs leads the league in touches from scrimmage (191) this season. Sione Vaki stepped up Sunday, carrying the ball 11 times for 65 yards. Campbell said Vaki earned a lot of trust with the performance and more opportunities, which will help keep Gibbs fresh.
Twentyman: Campbell talked about getting more explosive plays in the run game heading into Sunday's matchup vs. Minnesota. Gibbs responded with a 30-yard touchdown run. The Lions still rank toward the bottom of the league with just three runs this season of 20-plus yards. They are racking up the yards on the ground (131.4), but having to work for them. That's one part of the offense that if they unlock it a little more frequently, they can really open things up.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
2026 record: 5-3
Week 8 result: Green Bay 27, Carolina 19
Next opponent: at New England (5-3), Sunday, Nov. 8 at 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
3 headlines:
1. Are Packers in on RB Jonathan Taylor?
Josh Jacobs has returned to the backfield the last two games after coming off the Commissioner's exempt list, but the NFL's investigation is ongoing, so he could be subject to additional discipline. It's been reported this week the Packers are one of the teams inquiring about a trade with Indianapolis for Taylor. We'll have to keep an eye on this one.
2. Micah Parsons back at practice
Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons will return to practice this week. He's not expected to play Week 9 at New England, but the Packers could be targeting Thanksgiving as a possible return date for one of the best pass rushers in the game. He'll be a big midseason addition to a Packers' defense that's suffered a number of key injuries.
3. Love distributing the football
Four different players – Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Tucker Kraft and Jacobs – had at least six receptions against the Panthers. Watson totaled 113 yards and Golden, Kraft and Jacobs each had a touchdown catch. Packers quarterback Jordan Love leads the NFL with 2,246 passing yards and is third with 16 touchdowns.
Twentyman: The Packers are last in the NFL in average rushing yards per game at just 60.6 per contest. Las Vegas is second-worst at 77.3. The Packers' 21 runs for negative yardage are the third-most in the league and they have the fewest runs of four-plus yards. It's hard to be one-dimensional offensively and consistently win in December and January.