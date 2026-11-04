NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 9

The NFC North went 3-1 this week with the only loss being a division matchup between Detroit and Minnesota with the Lions defeating the Vikings. This division is arguably the best in football with all four teams currently in the NFC playoff picture. All four play outside the division in Week 9.

Here's a look at where things stand heading into Week 9:

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

2026 record: 6-1

Week 8 result: Detroit 19, Minnesota 15

Next opponent: vs. Buffalo (6-1), Monday, Nov. 9 at 8:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

3 headlines:

1. Needing more from Murray

Quarterback Kyler Murray was 17-of-29 passing for 210 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for a passer rating of 89.7 against the Lions. Those aren't bad totals, but there were some missed throws and an interception before halftime that led to points for Detroit. Murray has five touchdown passes in six starts. His 86.6 passer rating is below league average.

2. Missed tackles hurt

Minnesota has arguably the best defense in the sport and that unit was good again Sunday, holding a Lions team that averaged over 30 points per game coming into their Week 8 matchup to just 19. The Vikings' defense uncharacteristically missed more than a dozen tackles in the contest and gave up 230 rushing yards – the most under defensive coordinator Brian Flores since Week 2 in 2023 at Philadelphia. The missed tackles allowed the Lions to sustain drives and led to a 35:43 to 24:17 time of possession edge in favor of Detroit.

3. Get Jefferson more involved

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught five passes for 33 yards against the Lions and has just 28 receptions in seven games this season. The Vikings have to find ways to get their All-Pro the football more.