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Injury Report

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Lions at Dolphins injury report: Nov. 6

Nov 06, 2026 at 04:00 PM
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
Jack CampbellLBNeckNPNPNPOut
Kerby JosephSKneeLPLPLPOut
Cade MaysCAnkleNPNPNPOut
D.J. ReedCBHipNPNPNPOut
DJ WonnumEDGEConcussionNPNPNPOut
Jacob SaylorsRBNeckLPLPLPQuestionable
Amon-Ra St. BrownWRRibLPLPLPQuestionable
Sione VakiRBAnklenot listednot listedNPQuestionable
Brian BranchDBConcussionLPFPFP
Amen OgbongbemigaLBToeLPFPFP
Rock Ya-SinCBCrampsFPFPFP

*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

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