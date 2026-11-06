Lions at Dolphins injury report: Nov. 6

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jack Campbell
|LB
|Neck
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Kerby Joseph
|S
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Out
|Cade Mays
|C
|Ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|D.J. Reed
|CB
|Hip
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|DJ Wonnum
|EDGE
|Concussion
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|Neck
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|Rib
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|Ankle
|not listed
|not listed
|NP
|Questionable
|Brian Branch
|DB
|Concussion
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|LB
|Toe
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|Cramps
|FP
|FP
|FP
*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.