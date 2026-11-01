HC Dan Campbell: Thoughts and prayers are with Jack and his family

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell suffered an injury while making a tackle on the first play of the fourth quarter in Detroit's 19-15 victory over the Vikings.

Campbell was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury.

"Thoughts and prayers are with Jack and his family," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said immediately after the game. "He's being taken care of. We don't have any new information. We'll keep you updated as this thing goes. But we are thinking about him. We are thinking about him."

As Jack was placed on the cart to leave the field, Lions players surrounded him to give their support.

"Jack's deal was definitely scary," Lions quarterback Jared Goff said. "It just brings you back to reality for a moment that he's a husband and a father. Scary. We're praying for him and hope he's going to be alright. If anyone is tough enough to get through something like that it's going to be him."

The team provided the following update a couple hours after the game: