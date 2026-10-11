5 things to watch: Lions at Cardinals

The Detroit Lions hit the road for a second consecutive week, this time to Arizona for a matchup against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Detroit looks to get back in the win column and gain some momentum heading into their Week 6 bye.

Here are five things to look out for in today's matchup:

1. START QUICK

Lions head coach Dan Campbell challenged his offense this week to better meet the high expectations he has for them. Detroit is averaging 29.8 points (fifth) and 389.3 yards (sixth) per game, but Campbell thinks there's more meat on the bone.

"I agree with all he's saying, for an offense, we're better than, what did we have 26 points (against Carolina)?" quarterback Jared Goff said this week. "We're better than that and we know we are. And so those are things that we clean up, and the sky is the limit. Certainly, for us offensively we know what we're capable of and have to try to reach those goals."

The Lions have scored three points on opening drives this season and 10 points total in the first quarters of their first four contests. They will be looking for a quicker start here today in Arizona.

2. GOFF'S PLAY

Goff is playing terrific football to begin the year as he's second in passing yards (1,214), third in touchdowns (9), fifth in passer rating (108.6) and ninth in completion percentage (67.7) among the league's signal callers through this first month.

The statistic that really jumps out is zero interceptions and zero turnovers. He's been good with the football while still distributing it to all his weapons and taking some deep shots they hit on twice last week to Jameson Williams (49 yards) and Isaac TeSlaa (57).