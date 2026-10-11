5 things to watch: Lions at Cardinals

The Detroit Lions hit the road for a second consecutive week, this time to Arizona for a matchup against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Detroit looks to get back in the win column and gain some momentum heading into their Week 6 bye.
Here are five things to look out for in today's matchup:
1. START QUICK
Lions head coach Dan Campbell challenged his offense this week to better meet the high expectations he has for them. Detroit is averaging 29.8 points (fifth) and 389.3 yards (sixth) per game, but Campbell thinks there's more meat on the bone.
"I agree with all he's saying, for an offense, we're better than, what did we have 26 points (against Carolina)?" quarterback Jared Goff said this week. "We're better than that and we know we are. And so those are things that we clean up, and the sky is the limit. Certainly, for us offensively we know what we're capable of and have to try to reach those goals."
The Lions have scored three points on opening drives this season and 10 points total in the first quarters of their first four contests. They will be looking for a quicker start here today in Arizona.
2. GOFF'S PLAY
Goff is playing terrific football to begin the year as he's second in passing yards (1,214), third in touchdowns (9), fifth in passer rating (108.6) and ninth in completion percentage (67.7) among the league's signal callers through this first month.
The statistic that really jumps out is zero interceptions and zero turnovers. He's been good with the football while still distributing it to all his weapons and taking some deep shots they hit on twice last week to Jameson Williams (49 yards) and Isaac TeSlaa (57).
Goff and the Lions' passing game are at their absolute best when they use play action off the run game and have the entire playbook at their disposal. Jahmyr Gibbs and the run game look to get back on track this week after rushing for 46 yards in the loss to Carolina in Week 3. In Detroit's two losses, they've combined to rush for 112 yards. In their two wins it's 296.
3. LIMITING MCBRIDE
This game will feature two of the best tight ends in the NFL in Detroit's Sam LaPorta and Arizona's Trey McBride. McBride comes in leading all tight ends with 33 receptions. LaPorta is third with 22. McBride has 242 receiving yards and two touchdowns to LaPorta's 228 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Both have become security blankets for their respective quarterbacks and are fun to watch.
Detroit has struggled to defend the tight end position this season, allowing 37 receptions for 407 yards and six touchdowns in four contests. Campbell said on his weekly radio appearance on 97.1 The Ticket that he hoped one of his defenders would come to his office early in the week and take on the responsibility of trying to limit McBride. We'll see if he got his wish and how the defense schemes up Arizona's talented tight end.
4. PASS RUSH
The Cardinals lost starting left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. for the season to a torn bicep last week. Right guard Isaiah Adams won't play due to an ankle injury. Arizona has been good keeping pressure off quarterback Jacoby Brissett this season as he's been sacked only seven times in four games, but losing two starters upfront can make a difference in pass protection.
Despite the Lions' total defensive numbers, Detroit's front has been good. They enter Week 5 second in the NFL in sacks (15), third in total pressures (99) and third in tackles for loss (23).
Detroit has three players – Aidan Hutchinson (3.5), Alim McNeill (3.0) and DJ Wonnum (3.0) – with at least three sacks on the year. The Lions must get after Brissett early today and make things uncomfortable for him to alleviate some of the pressure on the secondary.
5. DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS
This is a big week for Detroit's back seven to start playing more consistent football and better complement a defensive front that's been good to start the season in terms of pressuring opposing quarterbacks. The marriage between the rush and cover must be better.
"I do feel like we're right there at this wall right now and banging on this wall," defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said this week. "And I said there's going to be a group of men that bust this (expletive) down. And some guys probably going to be with us and some aren't."
It's on Sheppard and the players to start coming up with solutions against an Arizona offense that ranks 22nd in total offense (294.8), 17th in scoring (21.8) and has some good skill weapons at tight end (Trey McBride), running back (Jeremiyah Love) and wide receiver (Michael Wilson).