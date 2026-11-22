Recap: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week he wasn't fooled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 3-6 record coming into Sunday's matchup at Ford Field.
All the Buccaneers' losses this season had been one-score contests, and Campbell expected a close, physical game representative of their head coach Todd Bowles.
Tampa Bay kept it close well into the fourth quarter, but Detroit's offense piled on points late and the defense came up with a couple big stops, leading to a 31-21 Lions win – their sixth straight – which improves their record to 8-2 on the season ahead Thursday's monster matchup with the Chicago Bears (8-2) on Thanksgiving.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns (1 yard and 4 yards). The second came after a turnover on downs by Tampa Bay after Detroit took a 24-14 lead with just over five minutes left in the game.
Quarterback Jared Goff and the Lions' passing game were on point all afternoon as Goff finished with 279 passing yards and had touchdown passes to wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown (14 yards) and Jameson Williams (57). Williams led Detroit in receiving with four receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown.
The Lions' defense notched four sacks and five tackles for loss, limiting the Bucs to 274 total yards of offense as they continue their good play during this six-game win streak.
View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at Ford Field on Sunday, Nov. 22 in Detroit.
QB comparison: Goff was efficient all afternoon as he finished 20-for-28 passing for 279 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and 126.9 passer rating. He also had a key 3rd & 9 scramble for a first down and finished with 13 rushing yards.
Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 20 of his 33 passes for 187 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 96.4 rating. He also rushed six times for 36 yards (6.0 avg.).
Impact moment: Playing their first game without All-Pro edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit's pass rush made the biggest impact in the game late. With the Lions taking a 24-14 lead with five minutes and 24 seconds left, Tampa Bay needed to score quickly.
Facing a 3rd & 7, Mayfield was sacked by linebacker Trevor Nowaske for a seven-yard loss, setting up 4th & 14. On the following fourth down, Mayfield was sacked again by rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez at the Tampa Bay 43-yard line, essentially sealing the game for Detroit. It led to a Gibbs four-yard touchdown run and a 31-14 lead.
Key stat: Detroit came into the game 13th in the NFL in third-down efficiency at 39.4 percent. The Lions were better than that Sunday, converting seven of their 11 third-down attempts (63.6 percent).
Injury report: Cornerback Khalil Dorsey left the game in the first half with a wrist injury. He returned later and played the rest of the game.
Up next: vs. Chicago (8-2) on Thursday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. (FOX)