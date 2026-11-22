Recap: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week he wasn't fooled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 3-6 record coming into Sunday's matchup at Ford Field.

All the Buccaneers' losses this season had been one-score contests, and Campbell expected a close, physical game representative of their head coach Todd Bowles.

Tampa Bay kept it close well into the fourth quarter, but Detroit's offense piled on points late and the defense came up with a couple big stops, leading to a 31-21 Lions win – their sixth straight – which improves their record to 8-2 on the season ahead Thursday's monster matchup with the Chicago Bears (8-2) on Thanksgiving.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns (1 yard and 4 yards). The second came after a turnover on downs by Tampa Bay after Detroit took a 24-14 lead with just over five minutes left in the game.

Quarterback Jared Goff and the Lions' passing game were on point all afternoon as Goff finished with 279 passing yards and had touchdown passes to wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown (14 yards) and Jameson Williams (57). Williams led Detroit in receiving with four receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown.