The Detroit Lions are playing their first game of the season today without All-Pro edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who tore his ACL in last week's win over New England. The Lions will get an All-Pro back in the fold on defense as safety Kerby Joseph makes his return today after more than a year absence due to a knee injury.

Joseph last played Week 6 of 2025, and he could give a defense that's played good football over their current five-game win streak a boost. Joseph has 20 interceptions and 35 passes defended in 55 career games.

Detroit's secondary will be without cornerback D.J. Reed for a third-straight game, as he's inactive. Reed's dealt with a hip injury suffered Nov. 1 in the win over Minnesota and said this week that he's taking a mindful approach to returning, ensuring he's 100 percent back to himself and ready to finish out the season at the level he was playing at before the injury.