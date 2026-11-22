The Detroit Lions are playing their first game of the season today without All-Pro edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who tore his ACL in last week's win over New England. The Lions will get an All-Pro back in the fold on defense as safety Kerby Joseph makes his return today after more than a year absence due to a knee injury.
Joseph last played Week 6 of 2025, and he could give a defense that's played good football over their current five-game win streak a boost. Joseph has 20 interceptions and 35 passes defended in 55 career games.
Detroit's secondary will be without cornerback D.J. Reed for a third-straight game, as he's inactive. Reed's dealt with a hip injury suffered Nov. 1 in the win over Minnesota and said this week that he's taking a mindful approach to returning, ensuring he's 100 percent back to himself and ready to finish out the season at the level he was playing at before the injury.
"I definitely want to make sure I come back and I feel like myself," Reed said this week. "I don't want to rush it, especially because our defense is playing so well, I don't want to be a hindrance. So I just got to be honest with myself and be honest with the trainers and my coaches to see if I'm ready to go, whenever that is."
Reed was one of six players listed as questionable to play today on Detroit's injury report. Also on that list were running back Sione Vaki (ankle), defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (shoulder), cornerback Khalil Dorsey (ankle), linebacker Joe Bachie (knee) and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (shoulder). Of that group, Rakestraw joins Reed on today's inactive list. The other four are active.
Joining Reed and Rakestraw on Detroit's inactive list against the Bucs are defensive back Ketih Abney II, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, edge rusher Tyrus Wheat and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.
Detroit elevated linebacker Owen Pappoe from the practice squad Saturday and he's active. The team also placed center Cade Mays (ankle) on injured reserve, meaning he'll miss at least the next four games. Second-year edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein will make his NFL debut as he's active for the first time today.