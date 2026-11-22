The Detroit Lions are looking to extend their win streak to six games today as they welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Ford Field. It will be the fourth straight season these two teams square off with Detroit holding a 3-1 advantage, including the 2023 divisional round win at Ford Field. The Lions look to start a season 6-0 at home for the first time since 1991.
Here are five things to watch out for in today's matchup:
1. Strength on strength
The Buccaneers' offense is unapologetic about the fact that they want to come into this contest and run the football. They are confident in their ability to run and dare teams to stop it. Bucs running back Bucky Irving is fifth in the NFL in rushing with 825 yards. He's averaged 5.5 yards per carry with seven touchdowns. Tampa Bay averages a league-leading 163.9 yards per game on the ground. They ran it 56 times in a Week 8 win over Atlanta, racking up 324 rushing yards.
Detroit hasn't allowed a team to rush for 100 yards or a touchdown during their current five-game win streak and they have the fifth-best rushing defense in the NFL after allowing just 90.4 yards per game on the ground.
"They're the number one rush offense in the league and we're one of the top premier run defenses in the league," Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said this week. "I mean, this is one of those buckle your you know what up games and let's do it. They don't hide it and we don't hide the way we play. So it's a beautiful thing. It's a beautiful challenge and we're looking forward to it."
2. Next man up
Star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson went down last week with a torn ACL and this will be Detroit's first game this season without him. The Lions' pass rush has been good all season. They are third in the NFL with 32.0 sacks. Take Hutchinson's 6.0 sacks away and they still rank in the top 10 (eighth).
Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week he's asked for all 11 players on defense to give him just a little bit more to try and fill the void. No one player can replace Hutchinson, but collectively, this defense has been playing good complementary football over the last month and half. Continuing to do that is the best way to stem the loss of Hutchinson.
The good news is Detroit looks to be better equipped to handle this loss than they were in 2024 when Hutchinson broke his leg Week 6 and missed the rest of the season. Alim McNeill (6.5 sacks) is playing the best football of his career, and DJ Wonnum (6.0) and Derrick Moore (4.0) have stepped up their play. It will take all hands on deck today without their All-Pro edge rusher.
3. Can Gibbs keep it rolling?
Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is fresh off a 153-yard, two-touchdown rushing performance in the win over New England last week that also included seven receptions for 99 yards. It earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Gibbs now leads the NFL in carries (199), rushing yards (1,000), rushing touchdowns (11), rushing first downs (64), total touches (240), scrimmage yards (1,384) and total touchdowns (13).
"In the league, when you play against players like this, we call them 'aliens.' They're from a different planet and you've got to play them differently than just a middle-of-the-pack running back," former Lions and current Bucs linebacker Alex Anzalone said of Gibbs this week. "Gibbs is obviously one of them, he's proven that. So you've got to play gap-sound football, know where to fit, get 11 guys to the ball, all that coach speak."
The Bucs' defense enters today's contest No. 1 in the NFL stopping the run. No team has rushed for 100 yards against them in eight straight games as opponents average just 79.1 rushing yards per game and only three rushing touchdowns all year. It's a stout front seven Tampa Bay brings to town today with a secondary that also commits to stopping the run.
4. Welcome back No. 31
It's been a year-long rehab process for All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph (knee) to get back on the field as he's expected to make his 2026 debut today at Ford Field.
Joseph is a bonafide playmaker, having recorded 20 interceptions from 2022-2025, including a league-leading nine in 2024 when he was named First-Team All-Pro. The Lions now get a rangy ballhawk back into the fold in the back end of their defense and his return will allow Sheppard some versatility. Brian Branch, Chuck Clark and Andre Cisco are all versatile players Sheppard can now deploy in creative ways. Don't be surprised if we see an increase in multiple safety looks in this defense today.
View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Thursday, Nov. 19.
5. Handling the blitz
The Minnesota Vikings lead the NFL in blitz percentage at 67.3 percent, per Pro Football Reference. While no other team is near that percentage, Tampa Bay is third at 37.2 percent. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles likes to bring pressure and he's creative in the ways he does it.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff has a 125.65 passer rating this season against the blitz with nine touchdowns and just one interception. He has a 74 percent completion percentage (73-for-99) when teams blitz him.
On the flip side, opponents have just a 68.1 rating against Tampa Bay's defense when they send the blitz with six touchdowns and a league-leading nine interceptions. They don't get a ton of sacks when they blitz, but they force quarterbacks into mistakes with the way they deploy their coverages behind it.
The Bucs' defense leads the NFL in takeaways (21) and interceptions (16). Opponents have the fifth-fewest 20-plus-yard completions against the Bucs' defense this season (21). They're good against the run and the pass, and Detroit's offense must hit on all cylinders today to consistently score points.
"I think this will be one of the best (defenses) we play," Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said this week. "I think (Bowles) and that staff do such a great job schematically. I think it's a really good roster from a talent perspective, really across the board. They really don't have a weak link on defense.
"We talk about in here, we want things to look the same and be different and they do the same thing on defense at a really, really good rate. You're not always going to know the look pre-snap. You're not always going to know the fit pre-snap. I have such a tremendous amount of respect for him as a coach and as a play caller. I really do think he's one of the best. So, we're going to have our hands full."