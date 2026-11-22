5. Handling the blitz

The Minnesota Vikings lead the NFL in blitz percentage at 67.3 percent, per Pro Football Reference. While no other team is near that percentage, Tampa Bay is third at 37.2 percent. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles likes to bring pressure and he's creative in the ways he does it.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff has a 125.65 passer rating this season against the blitz with nine touchdowns and just one interception. He has a 74 percent completion percentage (73-for-99) when teams blitz him.

On the flip side, opponents have just a 68.1 rating against Tampa Bay's defense when they send the blitz with six touchdowns and a league-leading nine interceptions. They don't get a ton of sacks when they blitz, but they force quarterbacks into mistakes with the way they deploy their coverages behind it.

The Bucs' defense leads the NFL in takeaways (21) and interceptions (16). Opponents have the fifth-fewest 20-plus-yard completions against the Bucs' defense this season (21). They're good against the run and the pass, and Detroit's offense must hit on all cylinders today to consistently score points.

"I think this will be one of the best (defenses) we play," Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said this week. "I think (Bowles) and that staff do such a great job schematically. I think it's a really good roster from a talent perspective, really across the board. They really don't have a weak link on defense.