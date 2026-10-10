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Lions at Cardinals: How to watch, listen and follow

Oct 10, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Sydney Ciano

Editorial Coordinator

The Detroit Lions are on the road again for their Week 5 game in Arizona vs. the Cardinals. This is the last contest for Detroit before their Week 6 bye.

The Lions head into Sunday with a 2-2 record after falling to Carolina on Sunday Night Football, 32-26. The Giants defeated the Cardinals 36-24 in Week 4, handing them their third consecutive loss that dropped them to 1-3 on the young season.

Head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday that he's looking for better complementary football from all three phases — offense, defense and special teams — moving forward.

Against the Panthers, quarterback Jared Goff was 32-of-52 for 412 yards and one passing touchdown. He took one sack in that contest. Wide receiver Jameson Williams led with 102 receiving yards on six receptions. Defensive back Christian Izien led the defense with 10 total tackles (six solo), one sack and one tackle for loss. Defensive lineman Alim McNeill tallied his third sack of the season against Carolina.

"We're going to get (Arizona's) best, they're going to be ready for a win," Campbell said Wednesday. "They're looking for a win, and so are we."

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Kevin Kugler
  • Analyst: Daryl Johnston
  • Sideline reporters: Allison Williams

TV map: See where the Lions-Cardinals matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started to begin streaming!

506sports

International TV Coverage:

Canada: TBD
Germany: TBD
Brazil: TBD

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcastLions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Analyst: Lomas Brown

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com. For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

Meet the Opponent: Arizona Cardinals

View photos of the starters for the Arizona Cardinals.

Head coach Mike LaFleur Offensive coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett Defensive coordinator: Nick Rallis Special teams coordinator: Michael Ghobrial (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
1 / 30

Head coach Mike LaFleur

Offensive coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett

Defensive coordinator: Nick Rallis

Special teams coordinator: Michael Ghobrial

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Backed up by Jalen Brooks (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
2 / 30

WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Backed up by Jalen Brooks

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Paris Johnson Jr. Backed up by Josh Fryar (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
3 / 30

LT Paris Johnson Jr.

Backed up by Josh Fryar

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Isaac Seumalo Backed up by Hayden Conner (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
4 / 30

LG Isaac Seumalo

Backed up by Hayden Conner

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Hjalte Froholdt Backed up by Jon Gaines II (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
5 / 30

C Hjalte Froholdt

Backed up by Jon Gaines II

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Isaiah Adams Backed up by Jon Gaines II (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
6 / 30

RG Isaiah Adams

Backed up by Jon Gaines II

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Elijah Wilkinson Backed up by Jayden Williams (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
7 / 30

RT Elijah Wilkinson

Backed up by Jayden Williams

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Trey McBride Backed up by Elijah Higgins and Hunter Long (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
8 / 30

TE Trey McBride

Backed up by Elijah Higgins and Hunter Long

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Kendrick Bourne Backed up by Devin Duvernay (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
9 / 30

WR Kendrick Bourne

Backed up by Devin Duvernay

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Michael Wilson Backed up by Simi Fehoko and Reggie Virgil (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
10 / 30

WR Michael Wilson

Backed up by Simi Fehoko and Reggie Virgil

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Jacoby Brissett Backed up by Gardner Minshew II and Carson Beck (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
11 / 30

QB Jacoby Brissett

Backed up by Gardner Minshew II and Carson Beck

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Tyler Allgeier Backed up by Jeremiyah Love and Bam Knight (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
12 / 30

RB Tyler Allgeier

Backed up by Jeremiyah Love and Bam Knight

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Dante Stills Backed up by Darius Robinson (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
13 / 30

DT Dante Stills

Backed up by Darius Robinson

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Roy Lopez Backed up by Andrew Billings (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
14 / 30

NT Roy Lopez

Backed up by Andrew Billings

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Walter Nolen III Backed up by L.J. Collier (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
15 / 30

DT Walter Nolen III

Backed up by L.J. Collier

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Josh Sweat Backed up by Jordan Burch and Eku Leota (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
16 / 30

LB Josh Sweat

Backed up by Jordan Burch and Eku Leota

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jack Gibbens Backed up by Karson Sharar (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
17 / 30

LB Jack Gibbens

Backed up by Karson Sharar

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Mack Wilson Sr. Backed up by Cody Simon (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
18 / 30

LB Mack Wilson Sr.

Backed up by Cody Simon

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Zaven Collins (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
19 / 30

LB Zaven Collins

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Baron Browning (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
20 / 30

LB Baron Browning

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Denzel Burke Backed up by Starling Thomas V (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
21 / 30

CB Denzel Burke

Backed up by Starling Thomas V

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Max Melton Backed up by Kei'Trel Clark (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
22 / 30

CB Max Melton

Backed up by Kei'Trel Clark

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Garrett Williams Backed up by Kalen King (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
23 / 30

CB Garrett Williams

Backed up by Kalen King

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Andrew Wingard Backed up by Wydett Williams Jr. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
24 / 30

S Andrew Wingard

Backed up by Wydett Williams Jr.

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Budda Baker Backed up by Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
25 / 30

S Budda Baker

Backed up by Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Chad Ryland (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
26 / 30

K Chad Ryland

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Blake Gillikin (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
27 / 30

P/H Blake Gillikin

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Casey Kreiter (AP Photo/David Dermer)
28 / 30

LS Casey Kreiter

(AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KR Devin Duvernay Backed up by Jalen Brooks and Jeremiyah Love (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
29 / 30

KR Devin Duvernay

Backed up by Jalen Brooks and Jeremiyah Love

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Devin Duvernay Backed up by Michael Wilson (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
30 / 30

PR Devin Duvernay

Backed up by Michael Wilson

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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