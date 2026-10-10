Lions at Cardinals: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions are on the road again for their Week 5 game in Arizona vs. the Cardinals. This is the last contest for Detroit before their Week 6 bye.
The Lions head into Sunday with a 2-2 record after falling to Carolina on Sunday Night Football, 32-26. The Giants defeated the Cardinals 36-24 in Week 4, handing them their third consecutive loss that dropped them to 1-3 on the young season.
Head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday that he's looking for better complementary football from all three phases — offense, defense and special teams — moving forward.
Against the Panthers, quarterback Jared Goff was 32-of-52 for 412 yards and one passing touchdown. He took one sack in that contest. Wide receiver Jameson Williams led with 102 receiving yards on six receptions. Defensive back Christian Izien led the defense with 10 total tackles (six solo), one sack and one tackle for loss. Defensive lineman Alim McNeill tallied his third sack of the season against Carolina.
"We're going to get (Arizona's) best, they're going to be ready for a win," Campbell said Wednesday. "They're looking for a win, and so are we."
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: FOX
- Play-by-play: Kevin Kugler
- Analyst: Daryl Johnston
- Sideline reporters: Allison Williams
TV map: See where the Lions-Cardinals matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.
Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started to begin streaming!
International TV Coverage:
Canada: TBD
Germany: TBD
Brazil: TBD
Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Analyst: Lomas Brown
FOLLOW
Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com. For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.
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View photos of the starters for the Arizona Cardinals.