Lions at Cardinals: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions are on the road again for their Week 5 game in Arizona vs. the Cardinals. This is the last contest for Detroit before their Week 6 bye.

The Lions head into Sunday with a 2-2 record after falling to Carolina on Sunday Night Football, 32-26. The Giants defeated the Cardinals 36-24 in Week 4, handing them their third consecutive loss that dropped them to 1-3 on the young season.

Head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday that he's looking for better complementary football from all three phases — offense, defense and special teams — moving forward.

Against the Panthers, quarterback Jared Goff was 32-of-52 for 412 yards and one passing touchdown. He took one sack in that contest. Wide receiver Jameson Williams led with 102 receiving yards on six receptions. Defensive back Christian Izien led the defense with 10 total tackles (six solo), one sack and one tackle for loss. Defensive lineman Alim McNeill tallied his third sack of the season against Carolina.