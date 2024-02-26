 Skip to main content
Advertising

Road to the Draft

Presented by

5 things to watch: 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Feb 26, 2024 at 07:54 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine starts this week and by the end of the event the 32 teams in the NFL will have all the medical data and on-field testing numbers for the 321 draft-eligible participants here in Indianapolis. It's a big step in the pre-draft process with pro days and player visits to team facilities next up.

Here's a look at five things to watch as the Lions' front office, coaching and medical personnel prepare for the annual evaluation for most of this year's NFL Draft prospects:

1. Holmes and Campbell availability

Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are expected to speak to the media in Indianapolis.

Holmes made it clear after the season that his main focus is continuing to build the roster through the draft and taking care of some contracts coming due for their own players.

Another area of focus this offseason will be continuing to bolster the Lions' 27th ranked pass defense. Upgrades in the secondary and along the defensive line are in order. How much of that will take place via free agency? The draft?

What do Holmes and Campbell view as the strengths of this draft, especially on the defensive side of the ball? We also can't forget about the offense, especially upfront along the offensive line, an area Holmes also said he wouldn't overlook this offseason.

Both will likely address the staff and coaching changes we've seen since the season's conclusion. These are usually informative sessions on a wide range of topics.

2024 NFL Combine preview: Offensive line photos

View photos of the offensive line prospects who were invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Illinois offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (78) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 15-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 / 62

Illinois offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (78) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 15-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) gets set during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
2 / 62

Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) gets set during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart (52) plays against Indiana in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
3 / 62

Michigan offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart (52) plays against Indiana in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
4 / 62

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
5 / 62

Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah offensive lineman Keaton Bills (51) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
6 / 62

Utah offensive lineman Keaton Bills (51) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini of Wisconsin (63) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
7 / 62

National offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini of Wisconsin (63) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Miami offensive lineman Javion Cohen (70) blocks while quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) takes the snap during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
8 / 62

Miami offensive lineman Javion Cohen (70) blocks while quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) takes the snap during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU offensive lineman Andrew Coker defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
9 / 62

TCU offensive lineman Andrew Coker defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU offensive lineman Brandon Coleman (77) lines up during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
10 / 62

TCU offensive lineman Brandon Coleman (77) lines up during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National offensive lineman Ethan Driskell of Marshall (52) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
11 / 62

National offensive lineman Ethan Driskell of Marshall (52) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
National offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun of Florida (65) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
12 / 62

National offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun of Florida (65) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
East's Khalid Duke, of Kansas State, and West's Josiah Ezirim, of Eastern Kentucky, face off during the the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
13 / 62

East's Khalid Duke, of Kansas State, and West's Josiah Ezirim, of Eastern Kentucky, face off during the the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
14 / 62

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu (55) lines up against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 35-28. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
15 / 62

Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu (55) lines up against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 35-28. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame's Blake Fisher (54) lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee State on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
16 / 62

Notre Dame's Blake Fisher (54) lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee State on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky offensive lineman Jeremy Flax (77) plays against Ball State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis)
17 / 62

Kentucky offensive lineman Jeremy Flax (77) plays against Ball State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri offensive lineman Javon Foster (76) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
18 / 62

Missouri offensive lineman Javon Foster (76) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
West Virginia's Zach Frazier (54) is seen against Texas Tech during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
19 / 62

West Virginia's Zach Frazier (54) is seen against Texas Tech during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)
20 / 62

Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland offensive lineman Delmar Glaze (74) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
21 / 62

Maryland offensive lineman Delmar Glaze (74) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh's Matt Goncalves (76) blocks during an NCAA football game against West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
22 / 62

Pittsburgh's Matt Goncalves (76) blocks during an NCAA football game against West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Central Florida offensive lineman Tylan Grable (71) blocks against Baylor defensive lineman TJ Franklin, left, during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
23 / 62

Central Florida offensive lineman Tylan Grable (71) blocks against Baylor defensive lineman TJ Franklin, left, during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
West's Garret Greenfield, of South Dakota State, participates in the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
24 / 62

West's Garret Greenfield, of South Dakota State, participates in the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
25 / 62

Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
West's CJ Hanson, of Holy Cross, participates in the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
26 / 62

West's CJ Hanson, of Holy Cross, participates in the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American offensive lineman Christian Haynes of Uconn runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
27 / 62

American offensive lineman Christian Haynes of Uconn runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Michigan offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson (73) plays against Indiana in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
28 / 62

Michigan offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson (73) plays against Indiana in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas' Christian Jones (70) blocks against Louisiana-Lafayette during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
29 / 62

Texas' Christian Jones (70) blocks against Louisiana-Lafayette during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State offensive lineman Matthew Jones plays during their NCAA college football Spring game Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
30 / 62

Ohio State offensive lineman Matthew Jones plays during their NCAA college football Spring game Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Trente Jones looks to block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
31 / 62

Michigan offensive lineman Trente Jones looks to block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Michigan offensive lineman Trevor Keegan (77) blocks against the East Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
32 / 62

Michigan offensive lineman Trevor Keegan (77) blocks against the East Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston (52) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
33 / 62

Southern California offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston (52) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

John McCoy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas offensive lineman Brady Latham (62) blocks Mississippi State linebacker J.P. Purvis (26) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
34 / 62

Arkansas offensive lineman Brady Latham (62) blocks Mississippi State linebacker J.P. Purvis (26) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham (65) sets up for a play against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
35 / 62

Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham (65) sets up for a play against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea (78) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
36 / 62

Utah offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea (78) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
West's Matt Lee, of Miami, participates in the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
37 / 62

West's Matt Lee, of Miami, participates in the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston (70) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
38 / 62

Kansas State offensive lineman KT Leveston (70) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E. Braley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas offensive lineman Beaux Limmer (55) runs a play against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
39 / 62

Arkansas offensive lineman Beaux Limmer (55) runs a play against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) lines up during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
40 / 62

Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) lines up during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
West's Mason McCormick, of South Dakota State, participates in the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
41 / 62

West's Mason McCormick, of South Dakota State, participates in the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina State offensive lineman Dylan McMahon (54) prepares to snap the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
42 / 62

North Carolina State offensive lineman Dylan McMahon (54) prepares to snap the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) is shown against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
43 / 62

Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) is shown against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Duke offensive lineman Jacob Monk (63) blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
44 / 62

Duke offensive lineman Jacob Monk (63) blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (77) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
45 / 62

Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (77) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
East's Hunter Nourzad, of Penn State, defends against the rush during the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
46 / 62

East's Hunter Nourzad, of Penn State, defends against the rush during the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Drake Nugent (60) blocks against UNLV in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
47 / 62

Drake Nugent (60) blocks against UNLV in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston offensive lineman Patrick Paul (76) lines up against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
48 / 62

Houston offensive lineman Patrick Paul (76) lines up against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
East's Julian Pearl, of Illinois, jogs off the field during the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
49 / 62

East's Julian Pearl, of Illinois, jogs off the field during the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson of Oregon runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
50 / 62

National offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson of Oregon runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni (67) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Kansas won 28-21. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
51 / 62

Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni (67) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Kansas won 28-21. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American offensive lineman Andrew Raym of Oklahoma (73) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
52 / 62

American offensive lineman Andrew Raym of Oklahoma (73) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson (64) blocks against Sam Houston State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
53 / 62

Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson (64) blocks against Sam Houston State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten (73) lines up against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 35-28. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
54 / 62

Washington offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten (73) lines up against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 35-28. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
East's Walter Rouse, of Oklahoma, defends at the line of scrimmage during the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
55 / 62

East's Walter Rouse, of Oklahoma, defends at the line of scrimmage during the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan State center Nick Samac celebrates a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
56 / 62

Michigan State center Nick Samac celebrates a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, left, defends against Texas Tech defensive lineman E'Maurion Banks (98) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
57 / 62

BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, left, defends against Texas Tech defensive lineman E'Maurion Banks (98) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisiana offensive lineman Nathan Thomas (50) gets into his stance for a snap during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)
58 / 62

Louisiana offensive lineman Nathan Thomas (50) gets into his stance for a snap during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

Mike Caudill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU offensive lineman Charles Turner III (69) signals on the line during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
59 / 62

LSU offensive lineman Charles Turner III (69) signals on the line during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63) plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
60 / 62

Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63) plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State offensive lineman Caedan Wallace (73) looks to block Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov.11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
61 / 62

Penn State offensive lineman Caedan Wallace (73) looks to block Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov.11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) blocks for quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
62 / 62

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) blocks for quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Quarterback carousel

The Lions aren't in the market for a quarterback in this draft with starter Jared Goff likely to get an extension at some point and last year's third-round pick Hendon Hooker set to compete for the backup job behind Goff.

But with as many as six quarterbacks potentially set to be selected in the first round, that position will dictate a lot of how this draft plays out. It's a good thing for a defense-needy team like Detroit seeing some potential impact defenders move down in the draft because of the offensive players that could dominate the top of the draft.

This year's quarterback class could impact the NFC North. What will Chicago do at No. 1? Will they take USC quarterback Caleb Williams or stick with Justin Fields and trade the pick? Does Minnesota draft the quarterback of the future? There's a lot to pay attention to with this quarterback class even if the Lions aren't expected to be players in it.

Related Links

3. Defensive line & cornerback help

Free agency taking place in March before April's NFL Draft in Detroit has a way of changing draft needs. As it stands right now, Detroit's biggest needs are additions upfront along the defensive line, both in the interior and along the edge, and adding cornerback talent and depth.

Expect Holmes, Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to take a long, hard look at this year's defensive line and cornerback prospects.

It's a nice class in both areas with top talent and depth. Dane Brugler of The Athletic had four cornerbacks and four defensive linemen ranked in his Top 25 prospects and 11 cornerbacks and 18 defensive linemen listed in his Top 100.

4. Trusting the process

Holmes has been a bit spoiled the last two draft cycles with multiple first-round picks and a couple of Top 10 picks. Counting Penei Sewell's selection at No. 7 overall in Holmes' first draft in 2021, this is the first year he goes into the draft without a Top 10 pick.

"It's going to be the same exact process," Holmes said after the season. "It's going to be the same exact plan. We're going to be very strategic, very selective. We're going to look for the same type of players.

"Again, it doesn't need to be – I know I referenced when we've had multiple number ones and so now, we're picking later back – actually, that's exciting for me."

Holmes has been so good at finding immediate impact players in the draft, and though the Lions currently don't pick until No. 29 in the first round, Holmes has four selections in the Top 100.

2024 NFL Combine preview: Defensive back photos

View photos of the defensive back prospects who were invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (7) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E Braley)
1 / 67

Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (7) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E Braley)

Colin E Braley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi safety Daijahn Anthony (3) hits Penn State tight end Khalil Dinkins (16) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
2 / 67

Mississippi safety Daijahn Anthony (3) hits Penn State tight end Khalil Dinkins (16) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) defends Mississippi State wide receiver Jaden Walley (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Alabama won 40-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
3 / 67

Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) defends Mississippi State wide receiver Jaden Walley (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Alabama won 40-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah safety Cole Bishop (8) battles with UCLA wide receiver Logan Loya (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
4 / 67

Utah safety Cole Bishop (8) battles with UCLA wide receiver Logan Loya (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Maryland defensive back Beau Brade lines up against Towson in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
5 / 67

Maryland defensive back Beau Brade lines up against Towson in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

Steve Ruark/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU safety Millard Bradford (28) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass intended for Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
6 / 67

TCU safety Millard Bradford (28) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass intended for Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisville defensive back Jarvis Brownlee Jr. in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
7 / 67

Louisville defensive back Jarvis Brownlee Jr. in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
8 / 67

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California safety Calen Bullock (7) runs during an NCAA football game against San Jose State on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
9 / 67

Southern California safety Calen Bullock (7) runs during an NCAA football game against San Jose State on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
10 / 67

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E. Braley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wake Forest defensive back Caelen Carson (1) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
11 / 67

Wake Forest defensive back Caelen Carson (1) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon State defensive back Ryan Cooper Jr. (1) defends against UC Davis wide receiver Chaz Davis (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 55-7. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
12 / 67

Oregon State defensive back Ryan Cooper Jr. (1) defends against UC Davis wide receiver Chaz Davis (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 55-7. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue tight end Garrett Miller (88) pursues Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) as he runs with an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette)
13 / 67

Purdue tight end Garrett Miller (88) pursues Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) as he runs with an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette)

Cliff Jette/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive back M.J. Devonshire (12) breaks up a pass intended for Florida State wide receiver Destyn Hill (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
14 / 67

Pittsburgh defensive back M.J. Devonshire (12) breaks up a pass intended for Florida State wide receiver Destyn Hill (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina defensive back Marcellas Dial (6) breaks up a pass to Mississippi State wide receiver Zavion Thomas (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
15 / 67

South Carolina defensive back Marcellas Dial (6) breaks up a pass to Mississippi State wide receiver Zavion Thomas (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State defensive back Johnny Dixon, left, breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State receiver Julian Fleming during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
16 / 67

Penn State defensive back Johnny Dixon, left, breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State receiver Julian Fleming during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National defensive back Willie Drew of Virginia St runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
17 / 67

National defensive back Willie Drew of Virginia St runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida State defensive back Renardo Green (8) reacts during the second half of an NCAA football game against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chestnut Hill, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
18 / 67

Florida State defensive back Renardo Green (8) reacts during the second half of an NCAA football game against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chestnut Hill, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee defensive back Kamal Hadden (5) prepares to defend during an NCAA football game against Austin Peay on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
19 / 67

Tennessee defensive back Kamal Hadden (5) prepares to defend during an NCAA football game against Austin Peay on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington cornerback Dominique Hampton (7) breaks up a pass intended for Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) during the second half of the Pac-12 championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
20 / 67

Washington cornerback Dominique Hampton (7) breaks up a pass intended for Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) during the second half of the Pac-12 championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) is tackled by South Dakota defensive back Myles Harden (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
21 / 67

Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles (4) is tackled by South Dakota defensive back Myles Harden (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State cornerback Daequan Hardy against Maryland during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
22 / 67

Penn State cornerback Daequan Hardy against Maryland during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/Copyright {2023} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) defends during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
23 / 67

Notre Dame's Cam Hart (5) defends during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State defensive back Jaden Hicks (25) takes his stance during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
24 / 67

Washington State defensive back Jaden Hicks (25) takes his stance during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon defensive back Khyree Jackson (5) plays during an NCAA football game against Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon won 42-6. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
25 / 67

Oregon defensive back Khyree Jackson (5) plays during an NCAA football game against Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon won 42-6. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn cornerback D.J. James lines up for a play during the first half an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
26 / 67

Auburn cornerback D.J. James lines up for a play during the first half an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
American defensive back Carlton Johnson of Fresno State (11) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
27 / 67

American defensive back Carlton Johnson of Fresno State (11) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
East's Isaiah Johnson, of Syracuse, lines up during the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
28 / 67

East's Isaiah Johnson, of Syracuse, lines up during the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boston College defensive back Elijah Jones (1) celebrates his interception against Georgia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Atlanta. Boston College won 38-23. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
29 / 67

Boston College defensive back Elijah Jones (1) celebrates his interception against Georgia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Atlanta. Boston College won 38-23. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive back Jarrian Jones (7) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
30 / 67

Florida State defensive back Jarrian Jones (7) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Jaylen Key (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
31 / 67

Alabama defensive back Jaylen Key (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami's Kamren Kinchens during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
32 / 67

Miami's Kamren Kinchens during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State cornerback Kalen King plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
33 / 67

Penn State cornerback Kalen King plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
34 / 67

Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arkansas defensive back Dwight McGlothern (3) against Missouri State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)
35 / 67

Arkansas defensive back Dwight McGlothern (3) against Missouri State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) awaits the snap during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
36 / 67

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) awaits the snap during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

Michelle Haas Hutchins/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin, third from left, is brought down by California defensive back Patrick McMorris, center, during the second half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
37 / 67

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin, third from left, is brought down by California defensive back Patrick McMorris, center, during the second half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rutgers defensive back Max Melton plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
38 / 67

Rutgers defensive back Max Melton plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Muncie, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
39 / 67

Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Muncie, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wake Forest defensive back Malik Mustapha (3) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
40 / 67

Wake Forest defensive back Malik Mustapha (3) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU cornerback Josh Newton drops back to defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
41 / 67

TCU cornerback Josh Newton drops back to defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin (27) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
42 / 67

Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin (27) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon State defensive back Kitan Oladapo (28) reacts during an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 36-24. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
43 / 67

Oregon State defensive back Kitan Oladapo (28) reacts during an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 36-24. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech's Tyler Owens (18) in action against West Virginia during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
44 / 67

Texas Tech's Tyler Owens (18) in action against West Virginia during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky defensive back Andru Phillips (23) plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
45 / 67

Kentucky defensive back Andru Phillips (23) plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi defensive back Deantre Prince (7) lines up LSU during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
46 / 67

Mississippi defensive back Deantre Prince (7) lines up LSU during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (1) plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
47 / 67

Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (1) plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State safety Josh Proctor (41) defends against Minnesota in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ohio State won 45-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
48 / 67

Ohio State safety Josh Proctor (41) defends against Minnesota in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ohio State won 45-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr., right, tries to get past Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
49 / 67

Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr., right, tries to get past Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson (3) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
50 / 67

Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson (3) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M's Demani Richardson during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
51 / 67

Texas A&M's Demani Richardson during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace takes his stance during an NCAA football game against San Jose State on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
52 / 67

Southern California cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace takes his stance during an NCAA football game against San Jose State on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil intercepts a pass intended for Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
53 / 67

Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil intercepts a pass intended for Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU safety Andre' Sam (14) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
54 / 67

LSU safety Andre' Sam (14) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
55 / 67

Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith (23) makes an interception against Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill, right, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
56 / 67

Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith (23) makes an interception against Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill, right, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
57 / 67

Washington State defensive back Chau Smith-Wade lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland defensive back Tarheeb Still pushes Rutgers wide receiver Isaiah Washington out of bounds in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
58 / 67

Maryland defensive back Tarheeb Still pushes Rutgers wide receiver Isaiah Washington out of bounds in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Corey Sipkin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
59 / 67

Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (1) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E Braley)
60 / 67

Texas Tech defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (1) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E Braley)

Colin E Braley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, left, watches as Arizona State defensive back Ro Torrence (9) makes an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
61 / 67

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, left, watches as Arizona State defensive back Ro Torrence (9) makes an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah safety Sione Vaki (28) watches the opposing wide receiver during an NCAA football game on Thursday, August 31, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
62 / 67

Utah safety Sione Vaki (28) watches the opposing wide receiver during an NCAA football game on Thursday, August 31, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive back Josh Wallace (12) plays against East Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
63 / 67

Michigan defensive back Josh Wallace (12) plays against East Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas defensive back Ryan Watts (6) dives to tackle Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
64 / 67

Texas defensive back Ryan Watts (6) dives to tackle Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Matthew Putney/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) looks on against North Carolina during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
65 / 67

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) looks on against North Carolina during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) is tackled by Oregon defensive back Evan Williams, front right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)
66 / 67

Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) is tackled by Oregon defensive back Evan Williams, front right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

Mark Ylen/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State tight end Markeston Douglas (85) is tackled by Miami safety James Williams (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
67 / 67

Florida State tight end Markeston Douglas (85) is tackled by Miami safety James Williams (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Colin Hackley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

5. NFC North news

I always like listening to what the general managers and head coaches from Minnesota, Green Bay and Chicago have to say during their media sessions in Indy.

There could certainly be some interesting tidbits from those sessions this year with Chicago owning the No. 1 overall pick, Minnesota having a big question to answer at quarterback, and Green Bay seemingly set to take the next step with a good young core in place. It's always good to stay on top of what's happening in the division, so we'll be sure to keep everyone up to date.

Related Content

news

2024 Combine preview: Kicker

Tim Twentyman takes a look at kickers to keep an eye on at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. 
news

2024 Combine preview: Defensive tackle

Tim Twentyman takes a look at defensive tackles to keep an eye on at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. 
news

2024 Combine preview: Offensive line

Tim Twentyman takes a look at offensive linemen to keep an eye on at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. 
news

Why Daniel Jeremiah thinks OL Zach Frazier is a good fit for Lions

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah spoke with reporters via conference to discuss this year's draft prospects. Here are all the highlights.
news

2024 Combine preview: Wide receiver 

Tim Twentyman takes a look at wide receivers to keep an eye on at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. 
news

2024 Combine preview: Edge rusher

Tim Twentyman takes a look at edge rushers to keep an eye on at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. 
news

2024 Combine preview: Cornerback

Tim Twentyman takes a look at cornerbacks to keep an eye on at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

TWENTYMAN'S MOCK DRAFT 1.0: First selections

Tim Twentyman predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Defense dominates early predictions for Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Advertising