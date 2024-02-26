5 things to watch: 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

3. Defensive line & cornerback help

Free agency taking place in March before April's NFL Draft in Detroit has a way of changing draft needs. As it stands right now, Detroit's biggest needs are additions upfront along the defensive line, both in the interior and along the edge, and adding cornerback talent and depth.

Expect Holmes, Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to take a long, hard look at this year's defensive line and cornerback prospects.

It's a nice class in both areas with top talent and depth. Dane Brugler of The Athletic had four cornerbacks and four defensive linemen ranked in his Top 25 prospects and 11 cornerbacks and 18 defensive linemen listed in his Top 100.

4. Trusting the process

Holmes has been a bit spoiled the last two draft cycles with multiple first-round picks and a couple of Top 10 picks. Counting Penei Sewell's selection at No. 7 overall in Holmes' first draft in 2021, this is the first year he goes into the draft without a Top 10 pick.

"It's going to be the same exact process," Holmes said after the season. "It's going to be the same exact plan. We're going to be very strategic, very selective. We're going to look for the same type of players.

"Again, it doesn't need to be – I know I referenced when we've had multiple number ones and so now, we're picking later back – actually, that's exciting for me."