Lions re-sign K Michael Badgley

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed K Michael Badgley. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Badgley returns for his third season in Detroit after converting four-of-four field goals (100.0%) and 13-of-15 extra points (86.7%) for 25 points scored in 2023. In the Wild Card Round vs. the Los Angeles Rams, Badgley tied a postseason franchise record by converting a 54-yard field goal.
Originally entering the NFL in 2018 with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (Fla.), Badgley has appeared in games for the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Colts, Chicago Bears and Lions over his six seasons. In 64-career games, he is 98-of-119 on field goal attempts (82.4%) and 168-of-175 on extra point attempts (96.0%) for 462 points scored.