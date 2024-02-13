321 prospects invited to 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

A total of 321 players have been invited to participate in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis February 26-March 4.
The annual event at Lucas Oil Stadium and the attached Indianapolis Convention Center features evaluations, interviews with team personnel, media sessions, testing and on-field workouts for most of college football's best talent entering the 2024 NFL Draft April 25-27 in Detroit.
"We love the window that we're in," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said. "We just got finished with Year 3. We're still building. We'll stick to our plan. We'll continue to put all of our effort in to improve each year, which we've done in my opinion, and we'll just stick to that."
The Lions currently have the No. 29 overall pick in the first round and have seven picks total, including two in Round 3 (due to T.J. Hockenson trade with Minnesota) but none in Round 4.
The University of Michigan leads the way with 18 players at the Combine. The National Champion Wolverines will look to break Georgia's record from the 2022 draft when they had 15 players drafted.
The Combine is an important week in the offseason schedule for all 32 teams, and usually the entire Lions contingent of coaches, front office personnel and medical staff are in Indianapolis for the event.
It's the first time teams get real measurements on the underclassmen, and the medicals on all 321 players are critical in the evaluation process. Then comes the testing, highlighted every year by the 40-yard dash.
"It's going to be the same exact process. It's going to be the same exact plan," Holmes said. "We're going to be very strategic, very selective. We're going to look for the same type of players."
This draft class is strong at cornerback, quarterback, edge rusher and interior offensive line, with a few of those being potential needs for the Lions depending on how free agency goes.
