321 prospects invited to 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

The University of Michigan leads the way with 18 players at the Combine. The National Champion Wolverines will look to break Georgia's record from the 2022 draft when they had 15 players drafted.

The Combine is an important week in the offseason schedule for all 32 teams, and usually the entire Lions contingent of coaches, front office personnel and medical staff are in Indianapolis for the event.

It's the first time teams get real measurements on the underclassmen, and the medicals on all 321 players are critical in the evaluation process. Then comes the testing, highlighted every year by the 40-yard dash.

"It's going to be the same exact process. It's going to be the same exact plan," Holmes said. "We're going to be very strategic, very selective. We're going to look for the same type of players."

This draft class is strong at cornerback, quarterback, edge rusher and interior offensive line, with a few of those being potential needs for the Lions depending on how free agency goes.