5 takeaways from Dan Campbell's Combine media session

4. Interviews are key

There are some head coaches who don't take part in the Combine. They do their homework off the film and reports generated by the front office, scouting department and assistant coaches.

Campbell said he loves coming to the Combine because he likes to sit across from the prospects and learn what kind of player and person they are in the 20 minute allotted interviews. He likes to throw a curveball at a player from time to time to see how they respond.

Campbell knew 10 minutes into talking to linebacker Jack Campbell at last year's Combine that Jack knew ball and could figure things out on the fly. He had a passion about him that fit in Detroit.

5. Happy to have Jalen Reeves-Maybin back

The Lions re-signed the All-Pro and Pro Bowl special teamer to a new two-year deal this week, and Campbell said that was an important signing because he views Reeves-Maybin as a vital piece to the roster.

"He was a core player for us and he was the best special teams player in the league," Campbell said of Reeves-Maybin, who led the NFL with 14 special teams tackles this season. "But also defensively there's things he can do on defense play some nickel and dime, helps on third down, can rush and cover, to be able to get him re-signed was huge."