2024 Combine preview: Kicker

The Detroit Lions had two different kickers in 2023 – Riley Patterson and Michael Badgley. The two combined to make 19-of-21 field goals and 48-of-52 extra points. Badgley was re-signed, but Detroit will most likely look to add competition to that room as GM Brad Holmes has done each of the last three seasons.

Could it be time for the Lions to invest in a young player they can develop and who can be their kicker for the foreseeable future? There are a few good kicking prospects in this class who could be potential Day 3 picks.

Top 3 kickers to watch at the Combine:

1. Cam Little, Arkansas, 6-2, 179