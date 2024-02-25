2024 Combine preview: Kicker

The Detroit Lions had two different kickers in 2023 – Riley Patterson and Michael Badgley. The two combined to make 19-of-21 field goals and 48-of-52 extra points. Badgley was re-signed, but Detroit will most likely look to add competition to that room as GM Brad Holmes has done each of the last three seasons.
Could it be time for the Lions to invest in a young player they can develop and who can be their kicker for the foreseeable future? There are a few good kicking prospects in this class who could be potential Day 3 picks.
Top 3 kickers to watch at the Combine:
1. Cam Little, Arkansas, 6-2, 179
Little is a tall kicker with a big leg. He was 20-for-24 on his field goal attempts this season but 4-for-5 from 50-plus. He never missed an extra point in college and had better than an 80 percent conversion percentage on field goals in all three seasons with the Razorbacks. His career field goal percentage of 82.8 shattered the school record previously held by Connor Limpert.
2. Will Reichard, Alabama, 6-1, 194
The NCAA's all-time career leader in points (547) earned SEC Special Teams Player of the Year honors for his performance in 2023. Reichard spent five seasons at Alabama and made 22 of his 25 field-goal attempts this past season with a long of 52.
3. Joshua Karty, Stanford, 6-2, 208
Karty possesses a great combination of leg strength and accuracy. He hit from 56 yards this past season and has a career long of 61 yards. He was 23-for-27 on field goals this past season and was 18-for-18 in 2022.
Combine sleeper to watch: Harrison Mevis, Missouri, 5-11, 243
The all-time scoring leader at Missouri is the fourth and final kicker invited to the Combine. He has a career long of 61 yards and also has two 56-yard makes under his belt. He was 24-for-30 on field goals this past season. His best season was in 2021 when he went 23-for-25.
Lions' need at the position: Moderate
Badgley was re-signed but it's likely the Lions will want both veteran and young talent to compete for the job in the fall. Whether the Lions draft a kicker or sign one after the draft, it seems reasonable to think Holmes and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp will have an eye out for a permanent, long-term solution to that position.
Key stat: Detroit's 90.5 made field goal percentage was 11th best in the NFL this past season, but the 21 field goal attempts were the lowest in the NFL. Their 19 makes were second fewest in the league.
Detroit opted to go for it on fourth down 40 times this past season with a conversion percentage of 52.5 (ranked 15th).