Camp Notes: Dortch making plays on offense, special teams

The Lions are looking for a Kalif Raymond replacement on offense and special teams, and Dortch has looked like a great fit so far in camp. He's lightning quick off the line of scrimmage and in space with good speed and has caught the eye of head coach Dan Campbell, particularly in the return game.

"Just watching his movement skills and the drill work as a returner, and even some of the little things as a receiver, it's even better than I thought," Campbell said. "There's things about him. I mean, you watch him maneuver through some of these drills and it looks pretty good.

"So, that's pretty exciting. I like Dortch. Man, he's working. He wants to be one of the guys and adapt to what we do and how we do it. And I think every day he gets a little bit better and learns how we go through and do what we do."

Dortch caught 80 passes for nearly 900 yards and eight touchdowns the last three years in Petzing's offense. He's the favorite to win the punt return job and potentially kick return as well. His familiarity with Petzing and his offense has allowed him to hit the ground running in camp.