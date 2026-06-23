Get to know: Tackle Blake Miller

Hometown?
Blake Miller: Strongsville, Ohio
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you'd take them would be…
Miller: Donut Scene, right by the center of town.
College major?
Miller: Financial Management
If you could live in the world of a TV show or movie, what would it be?
Miller: The Office
Which actor would play you in a movie about your life?
Miller: John Krasinski
View photos of Detroit Lions first-round pick Blake Miller from the 2026 offseason.
Favorite emoji?
Miller: Tired eyes
Favorite meal?
Miller: A good burger is hard to mess up.
What would your entrance music be?
Miller: My Hero - Foo Fighters
Do you have any hidden talents?
Miller: I can do a cartwheel.
How would you describe your job to a five-year-old?
Miller: I move people and protect people.
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Miller: Athletic trainer
If you could have any superpower, what would it be?
Miller: Flying
If you could play a different NFL position, what would it be?
Miller: Tight end. I feel like you still get to block, but you get to catch the ball.
What is your proudest accomplishment?
Miller: Winning two ACC Championships in college
Who is your favorite athlete of all time?
Miller: Anthony Edwards
What is your favorite thing about Detroit so far?
Miller: The people, everyone's very down to earth, people are very kind. It's a genuine kindness - I appreciate that.