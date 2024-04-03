Meet the Prospect: Cooper DeJean

How he stacks up: Brugler lists DeJean as his No. 23 prospect in his latest ranking of the Top 100 players available in this class.

NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah lists DeJean as the No. 28 prospect in his list of the Top 50 players in this draft.

"I believe DeJean could stick at cornerback, but I wouldn't rule out a move to safety, where his strengths as a player would be featured," Jeremiah wrote. "He reminds me of a bigger Eric Weddle coming out of college."

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists DeJean as No. 21 on his latest Big Board of the Top 25 prospects in the class. Matt Miller of ESPN lists DeJean as his No. 26 prospect. Fellow ESPN analysts Jordan Reid and Field Yates rank DeJean 21st and 23rd, respectively.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks has DeJean as his No. 1 nickel cornerback available in this draft.

What he had to say: "I've talked to a few teams, yeah, about just moving around. Being able to play multiple, different positions, I think that's an advantage. Coming into this league, being able to play wherever they put me," DeJean said at the Combine. "It doesn't matter to me, to be honest. I'll play anywhere. I just want to play ball.