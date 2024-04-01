Meet the Prospect: Xavier Worthy

How he fits: The Detroit Lions return their top two wide receivers in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams but lost Josh Reynolds in free agency after he signed with Denver last week. Kalif Raymond, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Antoine Green also return, but it certainly makes sense for the Lions to add to that room given how deep and talented this receiver class is.

Worthy set a new Combine record in the 40-yard dash with a blazing 4.21 seconds. That speed translated to the field for the Longhorns, catching 75 passes for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns last season. He caught at least 60 passes in each of his three seasons at Texas.

Putting him, Williams and running back Jahmyr Gibbs on the field together would arguably give the Lions the fastest trio of skill players in the league to complement the production they get from St. Brown and tight end Sam LaPorta. I'm sure OC Ben Johnson could have some fun dialing up plays with that group.