2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 cornerbacks that could interest Lions

Cornerback is one of those positions in the NFL where teams feel they can never have enough good ones. It's a lot like edge rushers.
This year's NFL Draft class of cornerbacks is deep and versatile with both high end talent and depth. The Detroit Lions addressed the position via trade, free agency signings and re-signings this offseason and feel pretty good about the depth they've built, but they are still looking to add competition.
"Certainly, there are still some guys we are looking at in free agency that can bring in some competition," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said last week at Annual League Meetings. "That may or may not be done before the draft."
Cornerback class draft strength: Depth. NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah lists two cornerbacks among his Top 13 players and seven cornerbacks total in his latest Top 50 draft prospects ranking.
Lions cornerback depth chart: Carlton Davis, Amik Robertson, Brian Branch, Emmanuel Moseley, Khalil Dorsey, Steven Gilmore, Craig James.
Lions cornerback draft priority: Moderate. Davis, Robertson and Branch will likely start camp as the top three with Moseley set to compete for a spot as soon as he's medically cleared from a torn ACL suffered just two plays into his season last year. Gilmore had a good camp last season and will look to take the next step in his development in Year 2.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes has selected a cornerback in each of his first three drafts in Detroit and it's likely he keeps that streak alive as he tries to build more depth at the position heading into 2024.
View photos of the top cornerback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Five cornerbacks who could fit the Lions:
1. Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
6-0, 195. 4.33 40-yard dash.
Mitchell has all the tools to be a CB1 in the NFL. His size, speed and ball skills show up all over his tape. His 46 career pass breakups are a Toledo school record. He can play in any scheme and was the best cornerback at the Senior Bowl and Combine this offseason.
2. Terrion Arnold, Alabama
6-0, 189. 4.5 40-yard dash.
A terrific man-cover corner with a versatile skillset and history of ball production. He recorded five interceptions and defended 12 passes last season. Opponents had a passer rating of just 50.7 throwing Arnold's way last season.
3. Cooper DeJean, Iowa
6-0, 203. No 40 time.
DeJean is a rare athlete who can play on the outside, in the slot, at safety and also return kicks. He was the Big Ten defensive back of the year and returner of the year last season. He snagged seven interceptions and averaged 13.1 yards per punt return over the last two seasons combined. Teams are going to love his athleticism and position versatility.
4. Nate Wiggins, Clemson
6-1, 173. 4.28 40-yard dash.
A long and tall cornerback with terrific speed and athletic traits. He's got room to put on muscle, which the NFL game will require of him. His cover skills look effortless, and he has a chance to be a really good starter Day 1. Opposing quarterbacks had a 44.1 passer rating when throwing at Wiggins last season.
View photos of NFL prospect Nate Wiggins.
5. Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
5-11, 199. 4.47 40-yard dash (pro day).
One of the nation's top cornerbacks last year who also contributed at punt returner. He was a three-year starter for Nick Saban at Alabama, which speaks volumes of his football IQ and ability. He's a really smart cornerback who can play in any defensive scheme.
Sleeper: Khyree Jackson, Oregon
6-4, 194. 4.5 40-yard dash.
Terrific size, length and strength on the outside with good athletic traits to boot. He's a little raw after starting just 14 games in college, but that means he's got a high ceiling. He's got cornerback skills but the size and play mentality of a safety.