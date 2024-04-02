2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 cornerbacks that could interest Lions

Cornerback is one of those positions in the NFL where teams feel they can never have enough good ones. It's a lot like edge rushers.

This year's NFL Draft class of cornerbacks is deep and versatile with both high end talent and depth. The Detroit Lions addressed the position via trade, free agency signings and re-signings this offseason and feel pretty good about the depth they've built, but they are still looking to add competition.

"Certainly, there are still some guys we are looking at in free agency that can bring in some competition," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said last week at Annual League Meetings. "That may or may not be done before the draft."

Cornerback class draft strength: Depth. NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah lists two cornerbacks among his Top 13 players and seven cornerbacks total in his latest Top 50 draft prospects ranking.

Lions cornerback draft priority: Moderate. Davis, Robertson and Branch will likely start camp as the top three with Moseley set to compete for a spot as soon as he's medically cleared from a torn ACL suffered just two plays into his season last year. Gilmore had a good camp last season and will look to take the next step in his development in Year 2.