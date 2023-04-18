2023 NFL Draft preview: 5 wide receivers that could interest the Lions

Quentin Johnston's mood shifted quickly when the questions in his Combine interview shifted from TCU's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the NCAA championship game to the 51-45 win over Michigan in the semifinal game.

"Michigan?" he said, his face lighting up in a big smile. "I can talk about Michigan."

Johnston did not duck any questions about the loss to Georgia, or about his receiving style when he gets to the NFL as a likely first-round pick.

"I feel like mentally as a team we weren't all the way there," he said. "We weren't ready for the stage – that matchup at that time.

"They showed up, and we didn't."

The 2023 draft class lacks the stars of some previous years. That doesn't mean there won't be a gem in the fourth round like when Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes drafted Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round in 2021.

He had 90 catches as a rookie and 106 his second year with a trip to the Pro Bowl.

At 6-3 and 208 pounds, Johnston used his size to be a big-play threat at TCU where he averaged 19 yards on 115 receptions for his three-year career.

His combination of agility and size made him a threat in college. He wants to improve on that in the NFL.