Lions re-sign DB Saivion Smith

Smith returns to Detroit after starting in the only game in which he appeared in 2022. He originally joined the Lions via waivers in December of 2021.

After signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2019, Smith has also had stints with the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers. He has appeared in 10-career games (two starts) and has logged four defensive tackles (two solo) and one special teams tackle.