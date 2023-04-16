2023 NFL Draft preview: 5 defensive tackles that could interest the Lions

Calijah Kancey made a positive impression in his limited Combine participation and not just because of his connection with future Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

At 281 pounds he was timed in 4.67 seconds in the 40 – the fastest for any player at his position. His 40 time alone likely makes him a prospect who interests the Lions.

He did not do other drills because he recently recovered from a shoulder injury.

Kancey, like Donald before him, played at Pittsburgh. He has developed a relationship with Donald.

Donald entered the NFL in 2014 at 6-1, 285 pounds. He was the Rams' first-round draft pick. His Combine 40 time was 4.68.

Donald is a model for Kancey.

"I definitely watch his tape," Kancey said in his Combine interview. "He's a great mentor. He's a great guy."