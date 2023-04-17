Meet the Prospect: Bryan Bresee

Name: Bryan Bresee
Position: Defensive line
School: Clemson
Ht/Wt: 6-5, 298
40-yard dash: 4.86 seconds
Bench: 28 reps (pro day)
Vertical: 29.0 inches
Broad: Did not jump
3-cone: 7.41 seconds (pro day)
20-yard shuttle: 4.45 seconds (pro day)
How he fits: Primarily a three-technique defensive tackle as a three-year starter at Clemson, Bresee also played some nose tackle and five technique, so there's versatility to his game, which the Lions value in their defensive linemen.
Bresee dealt with a torn ACL and a kidney infection while at Clemson which made him miss some time. He also battled a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery in 2022. Teams will have to check the medicals on him. When on the field and healthy, Bresee is a powerfully built defender with good athletic traits and a quick first step for a man his size. He's got strong hands and showed up on tape both as a pass rusher and run stopper. He had 15 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 10 games for the Tigers this past season.
Bresee would add talent and depth to the interior of Detroit's defensive line, which is still one of their bigger needs heading into the NFL Draft.
Key observations: Bresee had his best game a season ago in the ACC Championship Game against North Carolina, where he earned a 91.2 grade from Pro Football Focus and recorded five quarterback pressures.
What they had to say about him: "Bresee has ideal height and bulk for the position. He moved up and down the line of scrimmage in Clemson's scheme. Against the pass, he generates pressures on slants and is an effective looper in pass-rush games. He has some shock in his hands, but stalls out too often once he's engaged. He has some hip and ankle tightness.
"Against the run, he shows block awareness and utilizes his quick hands to keep blockers off his chest. He looked gassed at times this past season, which was likely the result of high snap counts while still recovering from injury. Overall, Bresee flashes on tape, but he needs to be more consistent." – Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Media Analyst
How he stacks up: Most draft analysts consider Bresee the second best interior defensive lineman in the class behind Georgia's Jalen Carter, though Pittsburgh's Calijah Kancey has gathered some steam ahead of the draft later this month.
Bresee is the No. 21 overall prospect on Pro Football Focus' Big Board, No. 23 on Dane Brugler's Big Board for The Athletic, No. 25 by CBS Sports and No. 22 by FOX Sports.
What he had to say: "I think I'm a unique player. I'm a big, athletic, strong player with just a super competitive drive to me with a no-quit attitude."