Meet the Prospect: Bryan Bresee

How he fits: Primarily a three-technique defensive tackle as a three-year starter at Clemson, Bresee also played some nose tackle and five technique, so there's versatility to his game, which the Lions value in their defensive linemen.

Bresee dealt with a torn ACL and a kidney infection while at Clemson which made him miss some time. He also battled a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery in 2022. Teams will have to check the medicals on him. When on the field and healthy, Bresee is a powerfully built defender with good athletic traits and a quick first step for a man his size. He's got strong hands and showed up on tape both as a pass rusher and run stopper. He had 15 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 10 games for the Tigers this past season.