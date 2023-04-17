Meet the Prospect: Bryan Bresee

Apr 17, 2023 at 07:00 AM
Name: Bryan Bresee

Position: Defensive line

School: Clemson

Ht/Wt: 6-5, 298

40-yard dash: 4.86 seconds

Bench: 28 reps (pro day)

Vertical: 29.0 inches

Broad: Did not jump

3-cone: 7.41 seconds (pro day)

20-yard shuttle: 4.45 seconds (pro day)

View photos of NFL prospect Bryan Bresee.

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (11) runs onto the field at the start of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
1 / 10

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 10

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (11) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
3 / 10

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 10

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson's Bryan Bresee (11) rushes during the first half of an NCAA football game against Georgia Tech on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
5 / 10

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
6 / 10

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (11) looks on during warm ups before an NCAA college football game against the Furman Paladins in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
7 / 10

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
8 / 10

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee(11) tackles Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie (6) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
9 / 10

Hakim Wright Sr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 10

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
How he fits: Primarily a three-technique defensive tackle as a three-year starter at Clemson, Bresee also played some nose tackle and five technique, so there's versatility to his game, which the Lions value in their defensive linemen.

Bresee dealt with a torn ACL and a kidney infection while at Clemson which made him miss some time. He also battled a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery in 2022. Teams will have to check the medicals on him. When on the field and healthy, Bresee is a powerfully built defender with good athletic traits and a quick first step for a man his size. He's got strong hands and showed up on tape both as a pass rusher and run stopper. He had 15 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 10 games for the Tigers this past season.

Bresee would add talent and depth to the interior of Detroit's defensive line, which is still one of their bigger needs heading into the NFL Draft.

Key observations: Bresee had his best game a season ago in the ACC Championship Game against North Carolina, where he earned a 91.2 grade from Pro Football Focus and recorded five quarterback pressures.

What they had to say about him: "Bresee has ideal height and bulk for the position. He moved up and down the line of scrimmage in Clemson's scheme. Against the pass, he generates pressures on slants and is an effective looper in pass-rush games. He has some shock in his hands, but stalls out too often once he's engaged. He has some hip and ankle tightness.

"Against the run, he shows block awareness and utilizes his quick hands to keep blockers off his chest. He looked gassed at times this past season, which was likely the result of high snap counts while still recovering from injury. Overall, Bresee flashes on tape, but he needs to be more consistent." – Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Media Analyst

2023 NFL Draft preview: Defensive tackles

View photos of the top defensive tackle prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) waves to the crowd before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
1 / 14

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter warms up before an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
2 / 14

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Pittsburgh defenders Calijah Kancey (8) and Deslin Alexandre (5) celebrate a safety during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 19-9. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
3 / 14

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 14

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (11) runs onto the field at the start of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
5 / 14

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 14

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
7 / 14

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
8 / 14

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika stands on the field during an NCAA college football game against Albany in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
9 / 14

LM Otero/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
10 / 14

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith (58) plays against Connecticut in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
11 / 14

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith stands on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
12 / 14

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Bowling Green defensive lineman Karl Brooks (11) catches the ball during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
13 / 14

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Bowling Green defensive lineman Karl Brooks (44) rushes on defense at Akron quarterback Kato Nelson (1) in the first half during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ohio. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
14 / 14

Rick Osentoski/Copyright2021The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
How he stacks up: Most draft analysts consider Bresee the second best interior defensive lineman in the class behind Georgia's Jalen Carter, though Pittsburgh's Calijah Kancey has gathered some steam ahead of the draft later this month.

Bresee is the No. 21 overall prospect on Pro Football Focus' Big Board, No. 23 on Dane Brugler's Big Board for The Athletic, No. 25 by CBS Sports and No. 22 by FOX Sports.

What he had to say: "I think I'm a unique player. I'm a big, athletic, strong player with just a super competitive drive to me with a no-quit attitude."

