2022 NFL Draft preview: 5 linebackers that could interest the Lions

Quay Walker's potential to play linebacker at a high level was spotted by one of his coaches when he was playing for Crisp County High School in Georgia.

What made that projection more remarkable was the fact that Walker was playing offense at the time. His size was part of what initially prompted the switch to defense, Walker said in an interview earlier this year.

"I think I was more physical playing offense," Walker said. "That pretty much started me playing defense.

"It was just me being real physical on offense."

Walker went on to become a stalwart for four years on the University of Georgia defense. He was a key contributor on the 2022 national championship team.

Where Walker fits in this year's draft depends on schemes and needs for teams such as the Detroit Lions and others.

Following is a look at the 2022 linebacker class draft strength, the Lions' depth and draft priority, and five linebackers who could fit the Lions.

Linebacker class draft strength: Similar to the 2022 quarterback class, there are players who can fill roles at different levels, but no star linebacker who compares to someone like Micah Parsons of Penn State. He made All Pro last year as a rookie with the Cowboys.