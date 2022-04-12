2022 NFL Draft preview: 5 wide receivers that could interest the Lions

Apr 12, 2022 at 08:08 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Like we've seen in recent NFL Drafts because of the open-style offenses in college football, this year's wide receiver class is another strong one. It won't be surprising to see upwards of a half dozen receivers taken in the first round when the draft kicks off later this month.

This class has a little bit of everything at the receiver position. There are big, physical receivers, there are speed players to take the top off a defense, and there are high-volume pass catchers that can play the slot and move around. Teams looking for receiver help will find it all throughout this draft.

There were a record eight receivers who ran under 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, and 18 receivers who ran sub-4.5.

WR class draft strength: Talent and depth. Eight receivers are among NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 prospects list, and five fall within the first 21 players on that list. Teams will find early contributors at receiver well into Day 3.

Lions' WR depth chart: DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, Quintez Cephus, Trinity Benson, Tom Kennedy, Javon McKinley.

Lions' WR draft priority: Moderate. The signing of Chark in free agency, coupled with the re-signings of Reynolds and Raymond, gives the Lions nice depth at the receiver position, especially with Cephus coming back from a collar bone injury suffered Week 5 this past season.

Still, the Lions could stand to add a young receiver with some vertical ability to the room. Chark has dealt with injuries the last two years, so having another pass catcher who can stretch the field and play on the outside makes sense for the Lions at some point in this draft.

2022 NFL Draft preview: Wide receivers

View photos of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson plays against Cincinnati during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
1 / 12

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson plays against Cincinnati during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, left, catches a touchdown pass past Nebraska defensive back Dicaprio Bootle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
2 / 12

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, left, catches a touchdown pass past Nebraska defensive back Dicaprio Bootle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) makes a one-handed catch between Texas A&M linebacker Andre White Jr. (32) and defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. (9) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
3 / 12

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) makes a one-handed catch between Texas A&M linebacker Andre White Jr. (32) and defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. (9) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs with the ball in the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
4 / 12

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs with the ball in the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown against the Miami during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
5 / 12

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown against the Miami during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catches a pass for a touchdown against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
6 / 12

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catches a pass for a touchdown against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California wide receiver Drake London, right, pulls in a pass as Colorado cornerback Christian Gonzalez defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
7 / 12

Southern California wide receiver Drake London, right, pulls in a pass as Colorado cornerback Christian Gonzalez defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship against Oregon Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
8 / 12

Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship against Oregon Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa State running back Breece Hall during an NCAA football game against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)
9 / 12

Iowa State running back Breece Hall during an NCAA football game against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)

Justin Hayworth/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) dives for a touchdown while defended West Virginia safety Sean Mahone (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)
10 / 12

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) dives for a touchdown while defended West Virginia safety Sean Mahone (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)

Ray Thompson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson (1) runs after a reception against Montana State during the first half of the NCAA college FCS Football Championship in Frisco, Texas, Saturday Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
11 / 12

North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson (1) runs after a reception against Montana State during the first half of the NCAA college FCS Football Championship in Frisco, Texas, Saturday Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson (1) runs on the field before the FCS championship NCAA college football game against James Madison, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
12 / 12

North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson (1) runs on the field before the FCS championship NCAA college football game against James Madison, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Sam Hodde/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Five wide receivers who could fit the Lions:

(40-yard dash times are from Combine and Pro Day workouts as available.)

1. Drake London, USC:

6-4, 219.

London is a big receiver with a wide catch radius and some good run-after-the-catch ability. He missed the end of the 2021 season with a fractured right ankle, but was still a third-team All-American and PAC-12 Offensive Player of the Year after catching 88 passes for 1,084 receiving yards (12.3 per rec.) with seven scores in just eight starts.

2. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State:

6-0, 183. 4.38 40-yard dash.

Wilson was a touchdown machine for the Buckeyes, scoring 12 touchdowns in 11 games to go along with 70 receptions for 1,058 yards (15.1 average). Wilson can play inside and outside, and his 4.3 speed shows up on tape with his ability to gain separation at the top of the route. He really excels with the ball in his hands after the catch. He can also return punts.

Related Links

3. Jameson Williams, Alabama:

6-1 1/2, 179.

Williams is the top deep threat in this receiver class. He hauled in an Alabama single-season record four touchdowns of 70-plus yards last year, a number that led all Division 1 receivers. He totaled 11 touchdowns of 30-plus yards or more to also lead the nation. He tore his ACL in the national championship game, so the team that drafts him might have to be a little patient with his recovery window.

4. Christian Watson, North Dakota State:

6-4, 208, 4.36 40-yard dash.

Watson was by far the best receiver at the Senior Bowl this offseason, which was big for him coming from North Dakota State, where he led the Bison with 43 receptions for 801 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 18.6 yards per reception. Watson has a terrific combination of size, speed and smooth route-running ability. He's got instant impact written all over him at the NFL level.

Meet the Prospect: Jameson Williams

View photos of NFL prospect Jameson Williams.

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs down the sideline on a long pass reception against New Mexico State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
1 / 10

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs down the sideline on a long pass reception against New Mexico State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) makes a catch before running it in for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
2 / 10

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) makes a catch before running it in for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama's Jameson Williams tries to leap over Georgia's Derion Kendrick during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 / 10

Alabama's Jameson Williams tries to leap over Georgia's Derion Kendrick during the first half of the College Football Playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs after the catch during the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won, 27-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)
4 / 10

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs after the catch during the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won, 27-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
5 / 10

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs a route in front of Florida defensive back Jason Marshall Jr. (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
6 / 10

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs a route in front of Florida defensive back Jason Marshall Jr. (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown against the Miami during an NCAA college football game in Atlanta. No. 1 Alabama filled a need for playmaking speed with wide receiver Jameson Williams and defensive leadership with linebacker Henry To'oTo'o. Those offseason pickups have already paid dividends.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
7 / 10

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown against the Miami during an NCAA college football game in Atlanta. No. 1 Alabama filled a need for playmaking speed with wide receiver Jameson Williams and defensive leadership with linebacker Henry To'oTo'o. Those offseason pickups have already paid dividends.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) grabs a long pass from Alabama quarterback Bryce Young ahead of Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
8 / 10

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) grabs a long pass from Alabama quarterback Bryce Young ahead of Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley (24) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Texas A&M during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
9 / 10

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Texas A&M during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs away from Miami safety Kamren Kinchens (24) for a touchdown after a catch in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
10 / 10

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs away from Miami safety Kamren Kinchens (24) for a touchdown after a catch in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

5. Treylon Burks, Arkansas:

6-2, 225, 4.55 40-yard dash.

Burks is a physical wideout with outstanding run-after-catch ability. Don't worry too much about the 40 time. There's track speed and football speed, and watching the tape on Burks he consistently runs away from the defense. Arkansas used him all over the field just trying to get the ball in his hands because he's so dangerous with it. He caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards (16.7 average) with 11 scores in 12 starts in 2021, which included a school record six 100-yard receiving efforts.

Sleeper: Skyy Moore, Western Michigan:

5-10, 195, 4.41 40-yard dash.

To be as productive as Moore was for three seasons in Kalamazoo at his size says a lot about his natural ability. He tied for ninth in the FBS with 95 receptions this past season for 1,292 yards (13.6 average) with 10 touchdowns in 12 starts. He's drawn some comparisons to Antonio Brown when he was coming out of Central Michigan.

Related Content

news

Campbell undecided on where versatile DB Will Harris will line up in 2022

Where will versatile defensive back Will Harris line up in 2022? Stay tuned, per Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

news

Meet the Prospect: Nakobe Dean

Get to know linebacker prospect Nakobe Dean.

news

Campbell likes Goff at QB, but could add to position if it's the right fit

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell likes Jared Goff at quarterback, but he wouldn't rule out adding to the position if they find the right player at the right pick.

news

Campbell, Lions expecting Onwuzurike to 'take a leap forward' this year

Head coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions are expecting second-year defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike to take a leap forward this year.

news

Lions doing their research on 'explosive athlete' Kayvon Thibodeaux

Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is one of the players who has frequently been associated with the Detroit Lions and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Campbell talks NFL Draft, No. 2 overall pick & more

Head coach Dan Campbell sat down with reporters Thursday to talk about all things 2022 NFL Draft including what he looks for in a No. 2 overall pick and how the coaching staff has been involved in the pre-draft process.

news

2022 NFL Draft preview: 5 edge rushers that could interest the Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 edge rusher prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.

news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands following free agency

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following free agency.

news

Meet the Prospect: Travon Walker

Get to know defensive line prospect Travon Walker.

news

5 key dates to keep an eye on this offseason

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 key dates for Detroit Lions fans to keep an eye on this offseason.

news

Meet the Prospect: Jameson Williams

Get to know wide receiver prospect Jameson Williams.

Advertising