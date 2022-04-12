2022 NFL Draft preview: 5 wide receivers that could interest the Lions

Like we've seen in recent NFL Drafts because of the open-style offenses in college football, this year's wide receiver class is another strong one. It won't be surprising to see upwards of a half dozen receivers taken in the first round when the draft kicks off later this month.

This class has a little bit of everything at the receiver position. There are big, physical receivers, there are speed players to take the top off a defense, and there are high-volume pass catchers that can play the slot and move around. Teams looking for receiver help will find it all throughout this draft.

There were a record eight receivers who ran under 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, and 18 receivers who ran sub-4.5.

WR class draft strength: Talent and depth. Eight receivers are among NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 prospects list, and five fall within the first 21 players on that list. Teams will find early contributors at receiver well into Day 3.

Lions' WR draft priority: Moderate. The signing of Chark in free agency, coupled with the re-signings of Reynolds and Raymond, gives the Lions nice depth at the receiver position, especially with Cephus coming back from a collar bone injury suffered Week 5 this past season.