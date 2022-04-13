Meet the Prospect: Daxton Hill

How he fits: Hill was a jack-of-all-trades for the Wolverines' defense the last three years, but particularly this past season. Michigan listed Hill as a defensive back and not a safety for good reason. He played the slot, deep safety and came down and played in the box for the Wolverines. On top of all that position versatility, Hill is terrific in run support, which makes him one the best all-around defensive backs in this class. Some teams might view him as a safety, while others could see him playing cornerback.

Hill recorded 69 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and led Michigan in both passes defended (11) and interceptions (2) this past season.

Hill's ability to play a split safety role – which Detroit runs on defense – or come down and play in the slot will make him an attractive prospect for a lot of teams.

Detroit re-signed Tracy Walker to a long-term deal this offseason, but did lose fellow starter Dean Marlowe in free agency. It will be interesting to see what head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn do with defensive back Will Harris. Does Harris revert back to safety to start the spring? Does he stay at corner? That will play a factor in Detroit's need at the position, but even if Harris goes back to playing safety, the Lions could certainly be in the mix to bolster that position.

Lions GM Brad Holmes said this is a very good class of defensive backs, including safety.