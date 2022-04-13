Campbell confident 'rock star' Ben Johnson can develop quarterbacks

Campbell said the Lions are happy with the way Goff finished last season, and he heads into 2022 as the starter. But Campbell also said he's not opposed to drafting a quarterback and having him develop behind Goff if the opportunity is right.

"Just in our time, when he was basically a (quality control coach) in Miami, he understood quarterback play very well," Campbell said of Johnson, who was a walk-on quarterback at North Carolina. "Even from that, he had a good feel, but he was always a guy who was very intent on the ins and outs of that position and the offense as a whole. And he was a sponge, man. He was constantly solving problems and asking questions."