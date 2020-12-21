O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Why Stafford wanted to play vs. Titans

We start with Stafford and his rib injury.

1. Why he played: To recap, he was hurt in the fourth quarter on a scramble that set up a touchdown in last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers. Stafford did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he felt good enough on Friday to take part in the final full practice of the week in a limited fashion.

He started Sunday and played well – 22 completions in 32 attempts for 252 yards and a touchdown. He did not have an interception.

The Lions were in the game until the first minute of the fourth quarter, when the Titans scored a TD to extend the lead to 32-18. Stafford was replaced after the Lions' next possession, his day over and backup Chase Daniel in charge of running the offense.

Stafford discussed his injury, the progress of his recovery and his limitations – if any – in his postgame press conference.

Why play, on a team whose won-loss record has sunk to 5-9?

"Because I'm the quarterback of the Detroit Lions," he said. "And it was Sunday. I've got a bunch of teammates out there who are working their asses off.

"They fight to be available. And they fight to get out there and play and help us win. If there's any way I can play, I'm never going to not. I feel like I owe it to those guys, I owe it to the game, I owe it to this organization ... everybody.