O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: What made the difference in loss to Titans?

Detroit Lions-Tennessee Titans burning questions: The Lions' offense doing what it had to do (control the ball), the defense doing what it couldn't do (stop the Titans) and Matthew Stafford doing what he always does – play, no matter what – in the Lions' 46-25 loss to the Titans.

Question: What made the difference? The Lions kept it close. Tennessee's lead was down to 24-18 on Matt Prater's field goal in the third quarter but the Titans turned it into a runaway the rest of the game.

Answer: The Titans were too good and had too much to play for in their bid to make the playoffs to have a letdown.

They had big games from the players who've led their offense all year. Derrick Henry for 147 yards and a touchdown. Ryan Tannehill threw three TD passes and ran for two scores.