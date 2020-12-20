O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: What made the difference in loss to Titans?

Dec 20, 2020 at 04:45 PM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Detroit Lions-Tennessee Titans burning questions: The Lions' offense doing what it had to do (control the ball), the defense doing what it couldn't do (stop the Titans) and Matthew Stafford doing what he always does – play, no matter what – in the Lions' 46-25 loss to the Titans.

Question: What made the difference? The Lions kept it close. Tennessee's lead was down to 24-18 on Matt Prater's field goal in the third quarter but the Titans turned it into a runaway the rest of the game.

Answer: The Titans were too good and had too much to play for in their bid to make the playoffs to have a letdown.

They had big games from the players who've led their offense all year. Derrick Henry for 147 yards and a touchdown. Ryan Tannehill threw three TD passes and ran for two scores.

And they took advantage of mistakes and big breakdowns by the Lions to stay in control most of the game.

Lions at Titans Week 15 Photos

View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Tennessee Titans Week 15 game in Nashville on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) warms. Up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27), and Detroit Lions corner back Alex Myres (43) take the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver & running back Jamal Agnew (39) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) take the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jayron Kearse (42) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Bryant (86) records his first career reception during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9), Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Bryant (86) and Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) records a safety during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
22 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) celebrates after a safety during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
23 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
24 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
25 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48), Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
26 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
27 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9), Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
28 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
29 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
30 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
31 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
32 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
33 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
34 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
35 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
36 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (92) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
37 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
38 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
39 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
40 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
41 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
42 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
43 / 43

Lions/Detroit Lions

Question: Mistakes and breakdowns – how much did they hurt the Lions?

Answer: There are no excuses. The better team won this game, and the Titans were the better team.

Mistakes and breakdowns were more of a symptom of the Titans being the better team than something that caused the Lions to lose.

There were just too many. Among them: Tight end T.J. Hockenson losing the ball on a fumble after gaining a first down on a run; Prater missing an extra point; running back D’Andre Swift losing a fumble on an attempted leap into the end zone; and Tannehill converting a third and 11 into a first down early in the third quarter. The possession ended in a touchdown that extended Tennessee's lead from 24-18 to 31-18.

It was too much for the Lions to overcome.

Question: How would you rate Stafford's performance playing with an injured rib?

Answer: Predictably heroic. He hadn't practiced much all week, and there was no doubt that he was bothered and limited by the rib injury he sustained in last week's loss to the Packers.

He was effective, completing 22 of 32 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown. He finally left the game in the fourth quarter after taking two hard hits on the same series, and with the game out of reach.

Stafford gutted it out, as usual. He's the leader of this team, and he did what leaders do – compete.

