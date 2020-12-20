FOUR DOWNS: Titans' offense too much for Lions

FIRST DOWN: DEFENSIVE STRUGGLES

The Detroit Lions' defense didn't have many answers for the Tennessee Titans' offense Sunday in the Titans' 46-25 victory.

Tennessee scored touchdowns on their first three possessions to build an early lead. Tennessee punted just once in the game, and had a three-possession stretch of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to blow the game wide open. They scored seven times in nine possessions with six of those being touchdowns. Sunday marked the fourth time this season the Lions have given up at least 40 points on defense. The Lions only gave up 40 points three times in 2008 when they went 0-16.

"I'm not going to make any excuses one way or the other," Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell said after the game. "The guys that we have are the guys that we have. Those guys are out there giving us everything they got. The coaches are trying to put them in the best situations that they can to help them be successful and today we weren't able to do it."

Tennessee finished just five yards short of 200 rushing yards for the game, which would have been the third time this season the Lions have allowed 200 rushing yards to an opponent. Tennessee had 463 total yards of offense.