NOTEBOOK: Bevell talks fake punt attempt

Trailing 32-18 early in the fourth quarter and facing a 4th and 4 at their own 31-yard line, Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell dialed up a direct-snap fake punt to safety C.J. Moore that fell a half-yard short of the line to gain.

On replay, it looked like Moore might have reached out and gotten the ball to the 35-yard line, which was the line to gain, but it was close. The ball was called short on the field. Tennessee would score seven plays later to put the game away.

After the game, Bevell said he didn't challenge the spot because he relied on his eyes in the sky – the coaches in the box – who told him it was a challenge he wasn't likely to win.