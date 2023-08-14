O'HARA: What we learned from preseason Week 1

Head coach Dan Campbell got pretty much what he hoped for from the Detroit Lions in their preseason opener against the New York Giants.
Performance on the field was more important than what showed up on the scoreboard.
That's what we learned from the Lions' 21-16 win.
"We kept the plan simple," Campbell said. "They knew what we were facing because we had faced them for two days now.
"It always feels good to win. We've got a lot to clean up, but that's a good first start."
Among the other things we learned include the following:
The Lions were the better team on defense, which helped them outscore the Giants, 18-3 in the second half to win the game. Wide receiver Jameson Williams was a primary target in the Lions' passing game; and Ford Field was a hot spot Friday night.
Lions' D a winner: The Lions had five sacks – three by Julian Okwara and one by his brother, Romeo Okwara, 11 tackles for loss and six quarterback hits.
The Giants had one sack, three tackles for loss and six quarterback hits. They also had two interceptions. The Lions had one.
On offense, the Lions had a 69-55 advantage in plays run, and 327-216 in yards gained.
Snap count: Williams had seven targets, tied with Chase Cota for the most of any Lions' receiver. Williams had two catches for 18 yards. He also had one catch for a two-point conversion.
Williams gets credit statistically for the points, but not the catch. Cota had four catches for 60 yards. Williams played 51 snaps (71 percent), tied with three Lions for second most snaps by an offensive player.
As the stats show, opportunity is coming.
View photos from the New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions preseason Week 1 game at Ford Field on Friday, Aug. 11 in Detroit, MI.
Ford Field: The stadium was rocking the way it would be in the regular season. Attendance was 48,872 compared to 40,521 for the first home preseason game last year.
The noise level was considerably higher too.