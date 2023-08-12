TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 1 observations

Holding firm: The defense did that twice in the first half, forcing the Giants to settle for field goals when they got the ball in Lions territory. First was an interception on the Lions' first play of the game. Later in the first quarter the Giants settled for a second field goal after the Lions failed to convert on a fourth-down attempt. Bottom line the defense held the Giants to two yards on four plays on the first field goal and eight yards on five plays on the second. – Mike O'Hara