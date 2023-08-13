TWENTYMAN: 5 players who stood out in Lions' first preseason game

The Detroit Lions kicked off their preseason Friday night at Ford Field with a 21-16 victory over the New York Giants.

"Obviously it's always feels good to win," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the contest. "I thought the guys came out and we just wanted to cut it loose and play. We kept the plan simple. They knew what we were facing because we had faced them for two days now, and I felt like those young guys came out.

"I didn't feel like it was too big for them, they made plays, and then the vets that were out there for us I thought did a good job, too. So, it always feels good to win, we got a lot to clean up, but that's a good first start."

There were a number of players who stood Friday night, so let's take a look at five who had really nice preseason debuts:

1. Linebacker Julian Okwara

The Lions are very deep along the edge of their defensive line and Friday certainly proved that.

Fourth-year outside linebacker Julian Okwara has battled injuries throughout most of his three-year career, but when healthy he's shown the ability to be an impact player off the edge. Okwara notched three sacks against the Giants and had a few other nice rushes, including the last Giants offensive play of the game that resulted in a game-ending interception.