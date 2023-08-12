NOTEBOOK: How Lions' rookies fared in preseason debut

On the second Giants series of the game, New York quarterback Tyrod Taylor was chased out of the pocket and flipped a ball forward in the flat to wide receiver Cole Beasley who was absolutely smacked by defensive back Brian Branch. Branch read the play and came at Beasley like a freight train for a tackle for loss of two yards. Branch, a second-round pick by the Lions, has been one of Detroit's most consistent performers on defense all camp. He finished Friday night with three tackles and a tackle for loss in about a quarter's worth of snaps.

Defensive lineman Brodric Martin got good penetration on a 3rd and 2 play early in the second quarter and assisted Campbell on a tackle for a 1-yard gain that set up a 4th and 1 the Giants weren't able to convert.

Colby Sorsdal started at right guard. It's tough to evaluate his play without watching the replay.

Wide receiver Antoine Green had three catches for 36 yards, including a 24-yard catch and run in the second quarter.

All and all it was a solid showing for Detroit's rookie draft picks.