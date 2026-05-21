TWENTYMAN: What Campbell extension means for Lions' defense

In three seasons in the NFL, Jack Campbell has developed into one of the best MIKE linebackers in football and a core foundational player on defense for the Detroit Lions. He will remain the centerpiece in Detroit's defense for the foreseeable future after signing a contract extension Thursday that keeps him a Lion through 2030.
Campbell is coming off an All-Pro season in which he finished second in the NFL in tackles with 176. His 5.0 sacks trailed only Minnesota's Eric Wilson among off-ball linebackers.
View photos of Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell.
He was the only NFL player to produce at least 165 tackles, 5.0 sacks and three forced fumbles last season. He's the first player in franchise history and only the third player in NFL history to accumulate those totals in a single season, joining Broderick Thomas (1991) and Jessie Tuggle (1990).
"This is Jack Campbell's defense, and I don't hesitate when I say that," defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said at the NFL Scouting Combine this offseason when asked about what Campbell means to his defense.
"This is Jack Campbell's defense and everyone in that locker room knows it. Point blank period. It all goes through Jack."
Campbell's size, speed and physicality are a perfect fit in Sheppard's defense, but what isn't always talked about is Campbell's preparation. He's a student of the game and one of the hardest workers on and off the field.
Sheppard trusts him completely with the green dot to handle all communication and Campbell has earned the freedom to change calls at the line of scrimmage based on what he's seeing from the offense.
Veteran WILL linebacker Alex Anzalone signed with Tampa Bay in free agency, so the Lions will be looking for another starter in that group next to Campbell. Detroit returns starting SAM linebacker Derrick Barnes. Sheppard has always considered veteran Malcolm Rodriguez a fourth starter. Rodriguez has 25 starts over four seasons and re-signed with Detroit as a free agent this offseason for a chance to replace Anzalone at the WILL.
View photos from offseason workouts on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.
It's a veteran group of linebackers in Detroit centered and led by Campbell. Only Chris Spielman (386) has recorded more tackles in franchise history through their first three seasons than Campbell (380). Campbell recorded at least 10 tackles in nine games last season, tied for the most in the league last year.
Now Campbell becomes the latest member of Detroit's core to sign an extension following tackle Penei Sewell, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, quarterback Jared Goff, edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, defensive lineman Alim McNeill, safety Kerby Joseph, Barnes and wide receiver Jameson Williams.