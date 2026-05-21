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TWENTYMAN: What Campbell extension means for Lions' defense

May 21, 2026 at 01:51 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

In three seasons in the NFL, Jack Campbell has developed into one of the best MIKE linebackers in football and a core foundational player on defense for the Detroit Lions. He will remain the centerpiece in Detroit's defense for the foreseeable future after signing a contract extension Thursday that keeps him a Lion through 2030.

Campbell is coming off an All-Pro season in which he finished second in the NFL in tackles with 176. His 5.0 sacks trailed only Minnesota's Eric Wilson among off-ball linebackers.

Jack Campbell photos

View photos of Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) makes a tackle during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) makes a tackle during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrates with Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrates with Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) makes a tackle during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) makes a tackle during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 in Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 in Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) makes a tackle during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) makes a tackle during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025 in Landover, Md. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025 in Landover, Md. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) in action during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) in action during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) makes a tackle during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 in Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) makes a tackle during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 in Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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He was the only NFL player to produce at least 165 tackles, 5.0 sacks and three forced fumbles last season. He's the first player in franchise history and only the third player in NFL history to accumulate those totals in a single season, joining Broderick Thomas (1991) and Jessie Tuggle (1990).

"This is Jack Campbell's defense, and I don't hesitate when I say that," defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said at the NFL Scouting Combine this offseason when asked about what Campbell means to his defense.

"This is Jack Campbell's defense and everyone in that locker room knows it. Point blank period. It all goes through Jack."

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Campbell's size, speed and physicality are a perfect fit in Sheppard's defense, but what isn't always talked about is Campbell's preparation. He's a student of the game and one of the hardest workers on and off the field.

Sheppard trusts him completely with the green dot to handle all communication and Campbell has earned the freedom to change calls at the line of scrimmage based on what he's seeing from the offense.

Veteran WILL linebacker Alex Anzalone signed with Tampa Bay in free agency, so the Lions will be looking for another starter in that group next to Campbell. Detroit returns starting SAM linebacker Derrick Barnes. Sheppard has always considered veteran Malcolm Rodriguez a fourth starter. Rodriguez has 25 starts over four seasons and re-signed with Detroit as a free agent this offseason for a chance to replace Anzalone at the WILL.

Offseason workout photos: May 20, 2026

View photos from offseason workouts on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (99) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyre West (52) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Jay Tufele (57) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Jay Tufele (57) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions safety Christian Izien (27) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Christian Izien (27) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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It's a veteran group of linebackers in Detroit centered and led by Campbell. Only Chris Spielman (386) has recorded more tackles in franchise history through their first three seasons than Campbell (380). Campbell recorded at least 10 tackles in nine games last season, tied for the most in the league last year.

Now Campbell becomes the latest member of Detroit's core to sign an extension following tackle Penei Sewell, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, quarterback Jared Goff, edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, defensive lineman Alim McNeill, safety Kerby Joseph, Barnes and wide receiver Jameson Williams.

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