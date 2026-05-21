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Lions sign LB Jack Campbell to contract extension through the 2030 season

May 21, 2026 at 01:51 PM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed LB Jack Campbell to a contract extension through the 2030 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Campbell originally came to Detroit as the 18th-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Iowa. Since then, he has appeared in 51-career games (46 starts) and registered 380 tackles (200 solo), 19 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, 10 pass defenses, 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 22 special teams tackles (10 solo). He is the fourth player in franchise history to post at least 125 tackles in consecutive seasons (2024-25).

In 2025, he earned his first career First-Team AP All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections after producing the second-most tackles (166) in a season by any Lions player since 1987. Campbell also became the first player in NFL history to produce a season with at least 155 defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles.

Jack Campbell photos

View photos of Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) makes a tackle during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) makes a tackle during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025 in Baltimore. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrates with Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrates with Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) makes a tackle during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) makes a tackle during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 in Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 in Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 in Cincinnati. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) makes a tackle during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) makes a tackle during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025 in Landover, Md. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025 in Landover, Md. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) in action during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) in action during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) makes a tackle during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 in Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) makes a tackle during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 in Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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