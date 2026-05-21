Lions sign LB Jack Campbell to contract extension through the 2030 season

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed LB Jack Campbell to a contract extension through the 2030 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
Campbell originally came to Detroit as the 18th-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Iowa. Since then, he has appeared in 51-career games (46 starts) and registered 380 tackles (200 solo), 19 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, 10 pass defenses, 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 22 special teams tackles (10 solo). He is the fourth player in franchise history to post at least 125 tackles in consecutive seasons (2024-25).
In 2025, he earned his first career First-Team AP All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections after producing the second-most tackles (166) in a season by any Lions player since 1987. Campbell also became the first player in NFL history to produce a season with at least 155 defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles.
View photos of Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell.