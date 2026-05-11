 Skip to main content
Advertising

Lions to face Bills Week 2 on Thursday Night Football

May 11, 2026 at 07:20 PM
Author Image
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The NFL will release the full 2026 schedule Thursday night, but they are releasing certain marquee matchups ahead of time and one of those is Detroit's Week 2 game.

The Lions will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills and MVP quarterback Josh Allen in brand new Highmark Stadium on a national stage Week 2 on Thursday Night Football (Amazon Prime Video) Sept. 17.

The last time these two teams squared off was an epic back-and-forth battle at Ford Field Dec. 15, 2024 where the Bills defeated Detroit, 48-42. It was one of only two regular season games the Lions lost that season on way to a 15-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

In that December matchup, Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw for 494 yards and five touchdowns and Allen countered with 362 passing yards and four total touchdowns.

Buffalo is coming off a 12-5 season in 2025 in which they lost to Denver (33-30 in OT) in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. They have a new first-year head coach in Joe Brady, 36, who was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in January. The Lions were 9-8 and missed the playoffs. They are looking to get back to being one of the top teams in the NFC.

This will be a critical early-season test for two teams with Super Bowl aspirations in 2026.

Related Content

news

By the numbers: Lions 2026 Draft class

Tim Twentyman takes a look at some interesting statistics for each of the Detroit Lions' draft picks.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: How does this year's roster compare to last?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions continue to work through the offseason training program.

news

Breaking down the Detroit Lions roster: Defense

Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions roster on defense as the team continues to work through the offseason training program.

news

Breaking down the Detroit Lions roster: Offense

Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions roster on offense as the team continues to work through the offseason training program.

news

TWENTYMAN: Abney could compete for Lions' nickel cornerback role

Fifth-round pick cornerback Keith Abney II could compete for a nickel cornerback role in the Detroit Lions' secondary.

news

TWENTYMAN: Lions hope for immediate impact from Blake Miller

First-round pick tackle Blake Miller has an opportunity to make an immediate impact on the Detroit Lions' offensive line.

news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand following 2026 NFL Draft

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Greg Cosell analyzes Lions' 2026 draft class

See what executive producer and analyst for NFL Matchup and senior producer at NFL Films Greg Cosell thinks about the Detroit Lions' 2026 draft class.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from 2026 NFL Draft

Tim Twentyman shares his five takeaways from the Detroit Lions' 2026 NFL Draft.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: What was most important to Holmes in selecting Lions' 2026 NFL Draft class?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes' post-draft press conference.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive lineman Tyre West

Tim Twentyman takes a closer look at the Detroit Lions' seventh-round selection of defensive lineman Tyre West.

Advertising