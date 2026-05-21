Moore excited to play alongside Hutchinson

"Going into it, my whole thinking process is, how can I help Hutch?" Moore said. "Hutch is the star of the show. So, how can I help him? Take all that stress off him and cause a little less attention for him."

Moore was part of a deep defensive line rotation at Michigan and despite averaging less than 40 snaps per contest he led the Big Ten in pressure percentage and was Top 20 nationally. He's strong against both the pass and rush, racking up 10.5 tackles for loss to go with those 10.0 sacks last season at Michigan.

The Lions like Moore's skillset and feel he can play a part in an overall upgraded pass rush with more depth. For his part, Moore just wants to put his head down and learn all he can so when the pads come on later this summer, he's ready to earn a role opposite Hutchinson.