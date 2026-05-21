Moore excited to play alongside Hutchinson

Detroit Lions second-round draft pick Derrick Moore missed playing with Aidan Hutchinson at the University of Michigan by one season.
Hutchinson's last year with the Wolverines was in 2021 when he had 16.5 tackles for loss and 14.0 sacks, cementing himself as one of the best pass rushers in college football. He was selected No. 2 overall by Detroit in the 2022 NFL Draft that following spring.
Moore's first season was the following year in 2022 and he quickly learned just how much impact Hutchinson had on the program and how he helped lay the foundation for Moore and Michigan winning the National Championship in 2023.
View photos from offseason workouts on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.
"Going into it it's really exciting to play with him," Moore said on the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast of joining Hutchinson along the edge of Detroit's defensive front. "Just the history he left and the touch on Michigan he left, how much people there love him, and even myself just watching him and all the things I learned from just watching him and the knowledge he gave me the times we talked. How much he really impacted me a little bit.
"To be a part of this defensive unit with him – I'm looking forward to learning a lot from him, growing with him, and dominate with him as well."
Moore said chasing Hutchinson's single-season sack record at Michigan set in 2021 was a goal he set for himself last year, though he came up a little short with 10.0 sacks.
Having a familiar face with Michigan ties in the defensive line room, along with the comfort level of being able to stay in the Ann Arbor/Detroit area, have made Moore's transition to the NFL much smoother.
"I got a lot of things to work on but even being across from (Hutchinson) now I'm just trying to compete with him at the same time," Moore said. "Now it's like, 'Alright, who is going to be the fastest to get to the quarterback?' That's definitely something right there I'm looking forward to."
Playing opposite one of the best pure pass rushers in the NFL does have its perks. Hutchinson saw the sixth most double teams among the league's pass rushers last season and is constantly chipped and bumped on the way to the quarterback. The players opposite him typically see their fair share of one-on-ones.
That's something the Lions hope Moore, along with veterans DJ Wonnum, Payton Turner, Levi Onwuzurike and the rest of Detroit's pass rushers can take more advantage of.
"Going into it, my whole thinking process is, how can I help Hutch?" Moore said. "Hutch is the star of the show. So, how can I help him? Take all that stress off him and cause a little less attention for him."
Moore was part of a deep defensive line rotation at Michigan and despite averaging less than 40 snaps per contest he led the Big Ten in pressure percentage and was Top 20 nationally. He's strong against both the pass and rush, racking up 10.5 tackles for loss to go with those 10.0 sacks last season at Michigan.
The Lions like Moore's skillset and feel he can play a part in an overall upgraded pass rush with more depth. For his part, Moore just wants to put his head down and learn all he can so when the pads come on later this summer, he's ready to earn a role opposite Hutchinson.
"I just want to stay the process and stay the course and take in all the knowledge. I can and be a sponge my first year and just learn from everything," Moore said. "Learn from the vets … and play my best."