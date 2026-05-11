By the numbers: Lions 2026 Draft class

Detroit's rookies will soon join the veterans for the offseason training program and get their first taste of NFL football over the next month and a half. Then the competition level will ramp up for them significantly come training camp and they'll need to elevate their game accordingly.
Before that happens, let's look back at some interesting numbers and statistics for the Lions 2026 draft class of seven players.
1st: First-round pick Blake Miller became Clemson's first offensive lineman selected in the first round of an NFL Draft in the common draft era (since 1967) when Detroit selected him with the No. 17 overall pick.
4.7: Missed tackle percentage for fourth-round pick Jimmy Rolder at the University of Michigan last season. Rolder led Michigan in tackles last season with 73.
View photos of the seven players the Detroit Lions selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.
10.48: Fifth-round wide receiver Kendrick Law finished second in the 100 meters (10.48 seconds) at the 2021 Class 5A Louisiana state track meet.
10.5 & 10: Second-round pick Derrick Moore led the University of Michigan in both tackles for loss (10.5) and sacks (10.0) this past season despite averaging less than 40 snaps per contest.
12: Tackles recorded by Rolder against Ohio State in 2025, a career high. Rolder's 73 tackles led Michigan last season. He also chipped in seven tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and an interception.
17.5: Moore's pressure rate at Michigan during the 2025 season, which was tops in the Big Ten and No. 17 nationally.
21: Passes defended over his last 25 starts for Keith Abney Jr., the cornerback the Lions selected in the fifth round (No. 157) out of Arizona State. Abney also had five interceptions over that stretch as one of the more productive cornerbacks in college football over the last two seasons.
27.64: Abney won the 2017 USA Roller Sports National Championship and set a new national record in the 300-meter indoors (27.64 seconds). He also set a national record in the 200 (19.4). Abney was one of the top junior speed skaters in the country.
23: Despite averaging just 23 snaps per game as part of a deep edge rusher rotation at Tennessee, seventh-round pick Tyre West still recorded 23 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup in 2025. He was tied for the team lead in tackles for loss.
44.4: Opposing quarterback's completion percentage when throwing at Abney in 2025, which ranked fourth in the FBS among cornerbacks who played at least 60 snaps, per The Athletic.
50: Sixth-round defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard added more than 50 pounds to his frame in four months in 2022 to make the transition from linebacker to defensive tackle.
55: Yards on interception return for a touchdown for Gill-Howard vs. Kent State in 2025. The play shows off his athleticism for a big man.
View photos from offseason workouts on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
90.0: Pass-rush grade earned by Gill-Howard from Pro Football Focus over the first six games of the 2025 season before an ankle injury ended his season. That 90.0 grade was third-best among interior defensive linemen in college football with a minimum of 150 snaps.
435: Miller's bench press record at Strongsville High school in Ohio. He also holds school records with a 585-pound squat and 365-pound power clean.
537: Special teams snaps recorded by Law over his college stops at Alabama and Kentucky with both gunner and return ability.
3,778: Career snaps played over 54 games at Clemson for Miller, which broke the Clemson record for career snaps from scrimmage. Miller's 54 straight starts were also the most consecutive starts by a non-specialist in school history.