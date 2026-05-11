By the numbers: Lions 2026 Draft class

21: Passes defended over his last 25 starts for Keith Abney Jr., the cornerback the Lions selected in the fifth round (No. 157) out of Arizona State. Abney also had five interceptions over that stretch as one of the more productive cornerbacks in college football over the last two seasons.

27.64: Abney won the 2017 USA Roller Sports National Championship and set a new national record in the 300-meter indoors (27.64 seconds). He also set a national record in the 200 (19.4). Abney was one of the top junior speed skaters in the country.

23: Despite averaging just 23 snaps per game as part of a deep edge rusher rotation at Tennessee, seventh-round pick Tyre West still recorded 23 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup in 2025. He was tied for the team lead in tackles for loss.

44.4: Opposing quarterback's completion percentage when throwing at Abney in 2025, which ranked fourth in the FBS among cornerbacks who played at least 60 snaps, per The Athletic.

50: Sixth-round defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard added more than 50 pounds to his frame in four months in 2022 to make the transition from linebacker to defensive tackle.