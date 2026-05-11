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By the numbers: Lions 2026 Draft class

May 11, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit's rookies will soon join the veterans for the offseason training program and get their first taste of NFL football over the next month and a half. Then the competition level will ramp up for them significantly come training camp and they'll need to elevate their game accordingly.

Before that happens, let's look back at some interesting numbers and statistics for the Lions 2026 draft class of seven players.

1st: First-round pick Blake Miller became Clemson's first offensive lineman selected in the first round of an NFL Draft in the common draft era (since 1967) when Detroit selected him with the No. 17 overall pick.

4.7: Missed tackle percentage for fourth-round pick Jimmy Rolder at the University of Michigan last season. Rolder led Michigan in tackles last season with 73.

Meet the Detroit Lions 2026 Draft Class

View photos of the seven players the Detroit Lions selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
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EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
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EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall (AP Photo/David Dermer)
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EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall

(AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)
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LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall

(Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
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LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall

(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall (AP Photo/Josh McSwain)
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CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall

(AP Photo/Josh McSwain)

Josh McSwain/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall (College Pressbox)
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DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall

(College Pressbox)

DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall (College Pressbox)
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DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall

(College Pressbox)

DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall (College Pressbox)
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DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall

(College Pressbox)

DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall (College Pressbox)
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DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall

(College Pressbox)

DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall (AP Photo/John Amis)
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DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall

(AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall

(AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall

(AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
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DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall (AP Photo/James Pugh)
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DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall

(AP Photo/James Pugh)

James Pugh/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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10.48: Fifth-round wide receiver Kendrick Law finished second in the 100 meters (10.48 seconds) at the 2021 Class 5A Louisiana state track meet.

10.5 & 10: Second-round pick Derrick Moore led the University of Michigan in both tackles for loss (10.5) and sacks (10.0) this past season despite averaging less than 40 snaps per contest.

12: Tackles recorded by Rolder against Ohio State in 2025, a career high. Rolder's 73 tackles led Michigan last season. He also chipped in seven tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and an interception.

17.5: Moore's pressure rate at Michigan during the 2025 season, which was tops in the Big Ten and No. 17 nationally.

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21: Passes defended over his last 25 starts for Keith Abney Jr., the cornerback the Lions selected in the fifth round (No. 157) out of Arizona State. Abney also had five interceptions over that stretch as one of the more productive cornerbacks in college football over the last two seasons.

27.64: Abney won the 2017 USA Roller Sports National Championship and set a new national record in the 300-meter indoors (27.64 seconds). He also set a national record in the 200 (19.4). Abney was one of the top junior speed skaters in the country.

23: Despite averaging just 23 snaps per game as part of a deep edge rusher rotation at Tennessee, seventh-round pick Tyre West still recorded 23 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup in 2025. He was tied for the team lead in tackles for loss.

44.4: Opposing quarterback's completion percentage when throwing at Abney in 2025, which ranked fourth in the FBS among cornerbacks who played at least 60 snaps, per The Athletic.

50: Sixth-round defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard added more than 50 pounds to his frame in four months in 2022 to make the transition from linebacker to defensive tackle.

55: Yards on interception return for a touchdown for Gill-Howard vs. Kent State in 2025. The play shows off his athleticism for a big man.

Offseason workout photos: May 7, 2026

View photos from offseason workouts on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Damone Clark during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Damone Clark during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Loren Strickland (24) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Loren Strickland (24) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (61) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (61) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (78) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (78) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Damone Clark during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Damone Clark during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Loren Strickland (24) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Loren Strickland (24) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 7, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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90.0: Pass-rush grade earned by Gill-Howard from Pro Football Focus over the first six games of the 2025 season before an ankle injury ended his season. That 90.0 grade was third-best among interior defensive linemen in college football with a minimum of 150 snaps.

435: Miller's bench press record at Strongsville High school in Ohio. He also holds school records with a 585-pound squat and 365-pound power clean.

537: Special teams snaps recorded by Law over his college stops at Alabama and Kentucky with both gunner and return ability.

3,778: Career snaps played over 54 games at Clemson for Miller, which broke the Clemson record for career snaps from scrimmage. Miller's 54 straight starts were also the most consecutive starts by a non-specialist in school history.

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