Miller on working with Fraley, Lions' o-line: 'It's been amazing'

The extensive collegiate experience should make Miller more prepared than most first-year players to make an early impact, but he knows this period over the next month that includes meetings, OTA practices and minicamp is an important time to set himself up with a good foundation so he can hit the ground running when the pads come on and the competition really begins in training camp.

"It's been amazing," Miller said on the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast of his first week working with offensive line coach Hank Fraley and the veterans.