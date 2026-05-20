Miller on working with Fraley, Lions' o-line: 'It's been amazing'

Detroit Lions first-round pick Blake Miller and the rest of the rookie class reported to the Meijer Performance Center last week for the offseason training program.
The Lions selected the former Clemson Tiger in the first round (No. 17 overall) with the expectation he'll compete for a starting spot at right tackle.
Miller comes to Detroit after starting 54 straight games over his Clemson career, setting a school record for most snaps played from scrimmage while never missing a game and sitting out just two practices in four years.
View photos from offseason workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026.
The extensive collegiate experience should make Miller more prepared than most first-year players to make an early impact, but he knows this period over the next month that includes meetings, OTA practices and minicamp is an important time to set himself up with a good foundation so he can hit the ground running when the pads come on and the competition really begins in training camp.
"It's been amazing," Miller said on the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast of his first week working with offensive line coach Hank Fraley and the veterans.
"Great teacher when it comes to schematics like really helping me pick up everything very quickly. No grey area on stuff. And also, too, when it comes to technique, he's a technician. Everything needs to be perfect because when you go out there, you don't want to be thinking about your technique. Now is the time and he's really emphasized that to us."
Miller said he's making it a point to connect with veteran players in the o-line room.
"I've just been trying to get info from as many guys as humanly possible," Miller said. "I feel like everyone has something to offer. Guys kind of emphasize things in their own games so they are able to notice things in my game and help me with that. I really appreciate how welcoming everyone has been and open to give me advice. It's been great. It feels like a big family."
Miller believes he's fitting in well in his first week on the job and loves the mix of talent, personalities and experience level of the group. The veterans have welcomed him and been eager to help him along.
View photos of the Detroit Lions rookies arriving to the Meijer Performance Center and getting fitted for equipment.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell said at Annual League Meetings back in March he was hoping to move Sewell to left tackle to protect quarterback Jared Goff’s blindside after the release of veteran Taylor Decker this offseason. The drafting of Miller, along with the signing of veteran Larry Borom in free agency, should make that an easy transition for Campbell and the Lions as both Miller and Borom have extensive experience at right tackle. The competition between Miller and Borom in training camp should be fun to watch develop.
The Lions are expecting the additions of Miller, Borom and center Cade Mays, along with another year of growth from young guards Tate Ratledge and Christian Mahogany, can help this revamped offensive line get back to being one of the better units in the NFL.