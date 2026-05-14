Lions to face Bears in Thanksgiving Day Classic

Detroit will host division rival Chicago in their annual Thanksgiving Day game Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. at Ford Field.

It will mark the fifth time in the last six seasons the Lions have hosted a division opponent on Thanksgiving, facing Chicago in 2021, 2024 and now 2026, as well as Green Bay in 2023 and 2025. Buffalo in 2022 has been the only non-division opponent to play in Detroit on the holiday in head coach Dan Campbell's tenure.

The Lions beat Chicago on Thanksgiving back in 2024 and will look to make it five wins in a row over the Bears after sweeping the home and away season series in each of the last two seasons.

The Bears are the defending NFC North champs coming off an 11-6 season, but were 0-2 against the Lions, including a 52-21 loss at Ford Field Week 2. Detroit also ended the regular season with a win in Chicago Week 18. Chicago ended up losing to the Los Angeles Rams in OT in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season after beating Green Bay in the Wild Card.