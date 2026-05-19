Lions announce 2026 preseason schedule

In 2022, the Lions traveled to Indianapolis to practice with the Colts ahead of their preseason contest. They hosted Jacksonville and the New York Giants at the Meijer Performance Center for joint practices in 2023. In 2024, they traveled to New York to practice with the Giants, and last year they welcomed in both Houston and Miami for practices leading into those preseason games.

"I felt like we got two really good years of it, man, like, we're really getting something out of this. And then as it kind of went on, we got into that third year, whatever that was, or 2024, I don't know, it just felt counterproductive, man," Campbell said.