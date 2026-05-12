TWENTYMAN: A closer look at the Lions' undrafted rookie free agents

General manager Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions got to work following the conclusion of the NFL Draft, signing undrafted free agents to fill their remaining roster spots.

The Lions have had several undrafted free agents make big impacts over Holmes' first five seasons in Detroit, including tight end Brock Wright, running back Craig Reynolds and guard Kayode Awosika. Detroit's roster is in a very different spot than when Holmes started in 2021, but could one of these players make their mark and potentially earn a roster spot out of camp? Could some names here make up Detroit's 16-man practice squad to begin the year?

Here's a closer look at the undrafted free agents the Lions signed after the conclusion of the draft:

QB Luke Altmyer, Illinois