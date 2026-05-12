TWENTYMAN: A closer look at the Lions' undrafted rookie free agents

General manager Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions got to work following the conclusion of the NFL Draft, signing undrafted free agents to fill their remaining roster spots.
The Lions have had several undrafted free agents make big impacts over Holmes' first five seasons in Detroit, including tight end Brock Wright, running back Craig Reynolds and guard Kayode Awosika. Detroit's roster is in a very different spot than when Holmes started in 2021, but could one of these players make their mark and potentially earn a roster spot out of camp? Could some names here make up Detroit's 16-man practice squad to begin the year?
Here's a closer look at the undrafted free agents the Lions signed after the conclusion of the draft:
QB Luke Altmyer, Illinois
After beginning as a backup at Ole Miss, Altmyer transferred to Illinois and started three straight seasons, completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 7,607 yards, 57 touchdowns and 21 interceptions over that span. Altmyer also added 741 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns over the last three seasons.
View photos from offseason workouts on Monday, May 11, 2026.
DB Aamaris Brown, UNLV
Brown started at Kansas State, switched to South Florida for three seasons and played a sixth and final season in 2025 with the Runnin' Rebels. He played mostly on the outside in college but the 5-foot-10, 190-pounder played a lot in the slot in 2025, racking up 52 tackles with career highs in interceptions (4) and passes defended (7).
LB Erick Hunter, Morgan State
After missing most of the 2024 season with an injury, the two-time captain returned to record 102 tackles (14.0 for a loss) and three forced fumbles in 12 games last season and was an HBCU Player of the Year finalist. At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Hunter has a terrific wingspan (6-foot-7) with speed (4.48).
DL Aidan Keanaaina, Cal
The 6-foot-3, 320-pounder finished his college career at Cal after four years at Notre Dame. Over the last two seasons at Cal, Keanaaina racked up 101 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 26 games. He was a very solid run defender throughout his six-year college career.
TE Miles Kitselman, Tennessee
Kitselman split his college career between Alabama and Tennessee. The 6-foot-5, 251-pounder caught 48 passes for 554 yards and six touchdowns the past two seasons. He's a good blocker in the run game with a long frame and a good catch radius.
EDGE Anthony Lucas, USC
Lucas is a rangy edge rusher with a terrific frame (6-5 ½, 256) who logged 37 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and a forced fumble as an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten performer last season. He's a great athlete who can set an edge and has a chance to improve as he increases his toolbox of pass-rush moves.
EDGE Eric O'Neill, Rutgers
O'Neill had a breakout season in 2024 at James Madison, recording 18.5 tackles for loss and 13.0 sacks. He transferred to Rutgers last season and notched 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks against better talent. The 6-foot-2, 247-pounder did rack up 41 pressures last season, however.
OL Melvin Priestly, Illinois
Priestly started 41 games the last four seasons with 26 at right tackle and 15 at left tackle. Priestly (6-4, 305) allowed just 4.0 sacks total the last two seasons as the Illini's starting right tackle. There's potential for him to kick inside to guard at the NFL level.
CB De'Shawn Rucker, USF
Rucker is a versatile defender who started his career at Tennessee before transferring to South Florida where he started 24 games the last two seasons with 100 tackles and 11 passes defended combined in 2024 and 2025. He may be a bit undersized at 5-foot-9, 192-pounds but he can fly, recording 4.38-seconds in the 40-yard dash at his pro day.