Lions-Patriots scheduled for Week 10 in Munich

The Detroit Lions are taking part in the NFL's International series for the first time since 2015 by hosting the AFC Champion New England Patriots Week 10 in Munich at Allianz Arena on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9:30 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. local time in Germany) on FOX.

The Patriots represented the AFC in the Super Bowl this past February after a 14-3 season and their 22nd AFC East title. They beat the Los Angeles Chargers (16-3), Houston Texans (28-16) and Denver Broncos (10-7) in the playoffs to earn their 12th Super Bowl appearance, which they lost to Seattle (29-13).

Patriots QB Drake Maye is one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL entering his third season and New England's defense is coming off a 2025 season in which they ranked fourth in points allowed (18.8) and eighth in total defense (295.2).