TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' 2026 schedule

Week 12 - Nov. 26 vs. Chicago, Thursday, 1 p.m. (CBS)

The Lions will look to make it five straight wins against their division foe as the Bears come to Ford Field for Detroit's Annual Thanksgiving Day Classic. Chicago is the defending NFC North champs but were 0-2 against the Lions last season, including a 52-21 loss at Ford Field. It's the sixth time in the last 12 years the Bears and Lions will play on Thanksgiving with Chicago holding a 3-2 advantage over that span. The Bears and Lions have faced off 20 times on Thanksgiving, the second most times two teams have met on Thanksgiving in NFL history.

Week 13 - Dec. 6 at Atlanta, Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS)

The calendar flipping to December marks the home stretch for the regular season and Detroit will be looking to have a better December in 2026 than they did in 2025 (1-3). This should be a fun matchup between arguably the top two young running backs in the NFL in Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs and Atlanta's Bijan Robinson, who were also the first two running backs taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. Over their first three NFL seasons, Robinson has 3,910 rushing yards, 198 receptions and 34 total touchdowns. Gibbs has 3,580 rushing yards, 181 receptions and 49 total touchdowns.

Week 14 - Dec. 13 vs. Tennessee, Sunday, 1 p.m. (FOX)

These two interconference foes last met in 2024 at Ford Field with the Lions winning, 52-14. The Titans get another crack at Detroit at Ford Field but this time with quarterback Cam Ward, who the Titans are hoping takes a big leap forward in his second season after throwing for 3,169 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a rookie last season. Ward was sacked 55 times last season, tied with Geno Smith for the most in the NFL.

Week 15 - Dec. 20 at Minnesota, Sunday, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

This kicks off a tough stretch for Detroit to finish the season as it's the first of three road games in their last four with all three on the road within the division. Detroit lost a critical game in Minnesota last December (23-10 on Christmas) and will be looking for better results this time around. It will be interesting to see who's playing quarterback for the Vikings at this late stage of the season. Will it be J.J. McCarthy or Kyler Murray?

Week 16 - Dec. 28 vs. New York Giants, Monday, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

The final regular-season home game for the Lions will be a primetime affair on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants. New York has done a nice job this offseason adding young and veteran talent to an already up-and-coming roster. The Giants could feature one of the league's best pass rushing units to go along with a young offensive core led by quarterback Jaxson Dart. Detroit's won the last four meetings between these two, including a 34-27 overtime win in Detroit last November.

Week 17 - Jan. 3 at Chicago, Sunday., 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit has swept the season series from Chicago in each of the last two seasons, a four-game win streak Bears head coach Ben Johnson will be eager to break. This game could have huge NFC North title and playoff implications and weather could be a factor. The Bears' offense ranked in the top 10 in rushing (3rd), passing (10th) and total offense last season with an experienced offensive line and a quarterback in Caleb Williams who is a budding star. Detroit will try and make it three straight wins at Soldier Field.

Week 18 - TBD at Green Bay