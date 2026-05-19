TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from 2026 Detroit Lions schedule

4. Three-game stretch

Knowing they were slated to play overseas in 2026, Lions president Rod Wood asked the league if Detroit could be part of the Germany series with Detroit having international marketing rights there and the German connection with All-Pro Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The league obliged, but with the Germany game being played in November - the same month they host their Annual Thanksgiving Day Classic - it was unlikely they would be awarded a bye week following the Nov. 15 contest at FC Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.

That means Detroit has a tough stretch in November of three games in 12 days where they host New England in Munich on Nov. 15, travel home to play Tampa Bay at Ford Field Nov. 22, which leads into a short week for a Thursday Thanksgiving matchup with Chicago on Nov. 26.

It's a tough stretch that starts with international travel (8.5-hour flight from Detroit to Munich) and the adjustment of the body clock that comes with a six-hour time difference. It ends with a short recovery window leading into Thanksgiving. New England, Tampa Bay and Chicago are all expected to be formidable opponents with the games against the Bucs and Bears having NFC playoff and division implications.

5. Early bye

Coaches and players typically like to have their bye week closer to the middle of the season in Weeks 9 or 10 to break up the season. Detroit was given an early Week 6 bye in October.