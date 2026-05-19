TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from 2026 Detroit Lions schedule

The NFL released the 2026 schedule and there are a few intriguing things about the Lions’ 2026 slate that jump out as Detroit looks to bounce back after finishing last in the NFC North with a 9-8 record last season and missing the playoffs after back-to-back division titles in 2023 and 2024.
The Lions could certainly benefit from an easier schedule in 2026 (sixth-easiest based on opponent 2025 record). Last season, they were tied for the second-hardest schedule in the league.
Here are five takeaways from Detroit's 2026 schedule:
1. National stage
Detroit has eight nationally televised games – four primetime contests, three national 4:25 starts and a trip to Munich in November that will be a national NFL Network contest starting at 9:30 a.m. (ET). The Lions remain a marquee television brand the NFL clearly continues to invest in.
Three of their four primetime games are on the road – Week 2 in Buffalo (Thursday), Week 4 at Carolina (Sunday) and Week 14 at Minnesota (Sunday). Currently, Detroit has just one primetime matchup at Ford Field Week 16 vs. the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. That contest is sandwiched between a tough stretch of three road division games in their last four to end the year.
2. Favorable start
The Lions open the season Sept. 13 at Ford Field hosting the New Orleans Saints. Following a tough Week 2 contest in Buffalo for the opening of the new Highmark Stadium, Detroit faces the New York Jets at home before going on the road for two games in Carolina and Arizona before an early bye Week 6.
Detroit will probably be favored in four of their first five games with Buffalo likely being the only outlier. New Orleans, New York, Carolina and Arizona combined to go 24-44 last season. It's a new year with new rosters and we've seen in 20 of the last 23 years a team go from last to first in their division, but this stretch could give Detroit an opportunity to get off to a good start.
3. Tough finish
Detroit finishes the season playing all three divisional road games — at Minnesota (Week 15), at Chicago (Week 17) and at Green Bay (Week 18) in the final four weeks of the season. That opens the door for two potentially tough weather games on the road in Chicago and Green Bay in January. Meanwhile, all of Detroit's home NFC North contests occur between Weeks 7 and 12, including a Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Bears.
That Giants game at Ford Field Week 16 on Monday Night Football is probably a tougher matchup than most expect. New York is one of the top picks to have a big turnaround in 2026 with some of the young talent they have on both sides of the football and a proven winner in head coach John Harbaugh coming over from Baltimore to run the show.
This finishing stretch makes it even more imperative for the Lions to get off to a good start and hold strong at home in the middle of the season against their division foes.
View photos from offseason workouts on Monday, May 18, 2026.
4. Three-game stretch
Knowing they were slated to play overseas in 2026, Lions president Rod Wood asked the league if Detroit could be part of the Germany series with Detroit having international marketing rights there and the German connection with All-Pro Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
The league obliged, but with the Germany game being played in November - the same month they host their Annual Thanksgiving Day Classic - it was unlikely they would be awarded a bye week following the Nov. 15 contest at FC Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.
That means Detroit has a tough stretch in November of three games in 12 days where they host New England in Munich on Nov. 15, travel home to play Tampa Bay at Ford Field Nov. 22, which leads into a short week for a Thursday Thanksgiving matchup with Chicago on Nov. 26.
It's a tough stretch that starts with international travel (8.5-hour flight from Detroit to Munich) and the adjustment of the body clock that comes with a six-hour time difference. It ends with a short recovery window leading into Thanksgiving. New England, Tampa Bay and Chicago are all expected to be formidable opponents with the games against the Bucs and Bears having NFC playoff and division implications.
5. Early bye
Coaches and players typically like to have their bye week closer to the middle of the season in Weeks 9 or 10 to break up the season. Detroit was given an early Week 6 bye in October.
That will set up a 12-week stretch of games to end the season, though Detroit does have the benefit of a mini-bye placed in their schedule following Thanksgiving. That extra rest in November will be much deserved this year after the slate of contests and travel leading into it.