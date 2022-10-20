O'HARA'S WEEK 7 PREVIEW: Lions keeping the faith despite 1-4 start

The Detroit Lions have had cracks in their offense and defense that have led to their 1-4 won-loss record, but they've remained strong in one area that head coach Dan Campbell considers important in building a winning team.

The "buy-in" factor is intact.

As the Lions resume the season after their bye in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, there are no signs that the players have lost faith in Campbell's program. They've bought in and haven't cashed out because of the losing record.

"I think in some regards they understand the hard times and what we have to do to get through them, and stay the course," Campbell said.

"We go back to work. I think I said it last week. We have to be better today than where Dallas is. That's where it starts – everything. The energy, the focus -- intensity. That's where we really have to win, is during the week (in practice).

"We're going to get back to some of the things we did during camp."

The players seemed as tuned in as ever in the portion of practice that was open to the media Wednesday.

"The team is good," Campbell said. "The guys are back. The energy is good.