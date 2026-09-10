Week 1 opponent: What the Saints are saying

What are the New Orleans Saints talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 1 intra-conference matchup at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions?
Let's find out:
1. Saints head coach Kellen Moore knows the challenge his defense faces Sunday against a high-octane Lions team that scored 481 points last season, second-most in franchise history.
"I think they've got a ton of talent," Moore said. "They've obviously played some really high-level football for a number of years now. That's going to be a fun environment. What they've done in Detroit, they've created a really challenging environment for everyone that comes into that place, Ford Field, to play. It'll be a lot of fun for our guys."
Veteran pass rusher Carl Granderson echoed that sentiment when he was asked about beginning preparations to slow down this potent Detroit offense.
"They've got the highest-paid running back, they've got a good quarterback, they've got a good receiver," Granderson said. "I think it's going to be a test for our defense, and I think we're going to be ready for that test. We're going to show the league what we're about, Saints football – play fast, play hard and play together."
View photos of the starters for the New Orleans Saints.
2. Granderson made an interesting point about the Saints having to do a little extra film study this week given the Lions are debuting a new offensive coordinator and play caller in Drew Petzing.
"You're going to have to look at two different types of film," he said. "You're going to have to naturally look at Detroit – that group has had a lot of success doing certain things together, I don't think they're going to stray away from that too much. But there's going to be some assets coming from Arizona that they're going to get to implement.
"I've done these moves a few times in my career, where you come in to a place like Philadelphia where there was a ton of success, there's a lot of good going on and you don't want to lose all the good in a transition, so they're going to try to hold on to that, but there'll be some new pieces coming from Arizona."
3. There's always a bit of unknown for both teams entering Week 1. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week that coaches truly don't know the kind of team they have until about Week 5. The same goes for Moore and the Saints heading into Sunday.
"It's about playing really good football – really sound, clean, fundamental football and we've had all offseason, they've had all offseason, they're going to look a little different, we're going to look a little different," Moore said.
4. New Orleans took part in three joint practices this season against three playoff caliber teams in Jacksonville, Dallas and the Los Angeles Rams, with two of those being on the road. Saints center Erik McCoy hopes the two joint practices held on the road helped them prepare for the hostile environment in Detroit.
"I think it will be beneficial, and the fact that we did two of those on the road, on somebody else's turf. Getting a variety of looks – teams that played Okie, teams that played 4-3, and just different style of players on the interior and exterior. So, I think it's something that will be beneficial for us," McCoy said.
5. Granderson has spent his entire seven-year career in New Orleans, arriving in 2019 when Campbell was an assistant head coach there.
"They grew into a really good football team," Granderson said. "They're always in the discussion for the playoffs the last few years. I think it's going to be a good test for us. (Campbell) was here and he knows what we're about and I know what he's about. I'm just ready to get out there and compete against the Lions."
6. Moore and his defensive coaching staff have a ton of respect for Lions All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, not just for what he does in the passing game but also for what shows up on tape in the running game.
"I'd say he's one of the premier receivers in our league," Moore said. "He obviously plays a lot of times in the slot, but he can play all over the field. His versatility, his route detail, his ability to catch the football in contested situations. His run blocking is as good as anyone in this league. I think a lot of receivers in our league can learn from him. A lot of players can learn from him. So, it'll be a fun test."
7. Moore said Wednesday edge rusher Cameron Jordan (hamstring) will not play Sunday. That's a break for Detroit as Jordan is a trusted veteran who had 10.5 sacks and 15.0 tackles for loss last year. Veteran running back Alvin Kamara (knee) returned to practice after missing the last three weeks. He was a limited participant Wednesday. That's something to monitor this week as he could pair with Travis Etienne Jr. to form a nice duo in the Saints backfield.
8. Quarterback Tyler Shough is excited to face Detroit at Ford Field Sunday. He said it will be a challenge from a noise and environment standpoint, and it will be important to do a good job with their early operations on offense. Shough said this might be the top roster across the board the Saints will play this year and he's looking forward to that challenge Week 1.
Shough called out edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson first and foremost when asked Wednesday about what stands out about Detroit's defense on tape. He then pivoted to Detroit's linebackers, mentioning Jack Campbell, Devin White and Derrick Barnes, and talked about how their offense must match their physicality.