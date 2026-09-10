 Skip to main content
Advertising

Week 1 opponent: What the Saints are saying

Sep 10, 2026 at 07:00 AM
Author Image
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the New Orleans Saints talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 1 intra-conference matchup at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions?

Let's find out:

1. Saints head coach Kellen Moore knows the challenge his defense faces Sunday against a high-octane Lions team that scored 481 points last season, second-most in franchise history.

"I think they've got a ton of talent," Moore said. "They've obviously played some really high-level football for a number of years now. That's going to be a fun environment. What they've done in Detroit, they've created a really challenging environment for everyone that comes into that place, Ford Field, to play. It'll be a lot of fun for our guys."

Veteran pass rusher Carl Granderson echoed that sentiment when he was asked about beginning preparations to slow down this potent Detroit offense.

"They've got the highest-paid running back, they've got a good quarterback, they've got a good receiver," Granderson said. "I think it's going to be a test for our defense, and I think we're going to be ready for that test. We're going to show the league what we're about, Saints football – play fast, play hard and play together."

Meet the Opponent: New Orleans Saints

View photos of the starters for the New Orleans Saints.

Head coach: Kellen Moore Offensive coordinator: Doug Nussmeier Defensive coordinator: Brandon Staley Special teams coordinator: Phil Galiano (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
1 / 30

Head coach: Kellen Moore

Offensive coordinator: Doug Nussmeier

Defensive coordinator: Brandon Staley

Special teams coordinator: Phil Galiano

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Chris Olave Backed up by Barion Brown (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
2 / 30

WR Chris Olave

Backed up by Barion Brown

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT Kelvin Banks Jr. Backed up by Asim Richards (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
3 / 30

LT Kelvin Banks Jr.

Backed up by Asim Richards

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG David Edwards Backed up by William Sherman (AP Photo/Ella Hall)
4 / 30

LG David Edwards

Backed up by William Sherman

(AP Photo/Ella Hall)

Ella Hall/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Erik McCoy Backed up by William Sherman (AP Photo/Ella Hall)
5 / 30

C Erik McCoy

Backed up by William Sherman

(AP Photo/Ella Hall)

Ella Hall/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RG Cesar Ruiz Backed up by Jeremiah Wright (AP Photo/Ella Hall)
6 / 30

RG Cesar Ruiz

Backed up by Jeremiah Wright

(AP Photo/Ella Hall)

Ella Hall/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RT Taliese Fuaga Backed up by Mason Murphy (AP Photo/Ella Hall)
7 / 30

RT Taliese Fuaga

Backed up by Mason Murphy

(AP Photo/Ella Hall)

Ella Hall/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Juwan Johnson Backed up by Noah Fant and Oscar Delp (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
8 / 30

TE Juwan Johnson

Backed up by Noah Fant and Oscar Delp

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Devaughn Vele Backed up by Bryce Lance (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
9 / 30

WR Devaughn Vele

Backed up by Bryce Lance

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Barion Brown Backed up by Bryce Lance (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
10 / 30

WR Barion Brown

Backed up by Bryce Lance

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB Tyler Shough Backed up by Spencer Rattler and Zach Wilson (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
11 / 30

QB Tyler Shough

Backed up by Spencer Rattler and Zach Wilson

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Travis Etienne Jr. Backed up by Kendre Miller and Audric Estime (AP Photo/Ella Hall)
12 / 30

RB Travis Etienne Jr.

Backed up by Kendre Miller and Audric Estime

(AP Photo/Ella Hall)

Ella Hall/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Alvin Kamara Backed up by Kendre Miller and Audric Estime (AP Photo/Ella Hall)
13 / 30

RB Alvin Kamara

Backed up by Kendre Miller and Audric Estime

(AP Photo/Ella Hall)

Ella Hall/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
EDGE Chase Young Backed up by Anfernee Jennings (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
14 / 30

EDGE Chase Young

Backed up by Anfernee Jennings

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Carl Granderson Backed up by Anfernee Jennings (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
15 / 30

EDGE Carl Granderson

Backed up by Anfernee Jennings

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Davon Godchaux Backed up by Christen Miller and Colby Wooden (AP Photo/Ella Hall)
16 / 30

DL Davon Godchaux

Backed up by Christen Miller and Colby Wooden

(AP Photo/Ella Hall)

Ella Hall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DL Vernon Broughton Backed up by Khristian Boyd (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
17 / 30

DL Vernon Broughton

Backed up by Khristian Boyd

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Nathan Shepherd Backed up by John Ridgeway III (Michael DeMocker/NFL LCC)
18 / 30

DL Nathan Shepherd

Backed up by John Ridgeway III

(Michael DeMocker/NFL LCC)

Michael DeMocker/NFL LCC
EDGE Cameron Jordan Backed up by Tyree Wilson (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
19 / 30

EDGE Cameron Jordan

Backed up by Tyree Wilson

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Pete Werner Backed up by Chris Rumph II and Isaiah Stalbird (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
20 / 30

LB Pete Werner

Backed up by Chris Rumph II and Isaiah Stalbird

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Kaden Elliss Back up by Danny Stutsman (AP Photo/Ella Hall)
21 / 30

LB Kaden Elliss

Back up by Danny Stutsman

(AP Photo/Ella Hall)

Ella Hall/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Quincy Riley Backed up by Decamerion Richardson (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
22 / 30

CB Quincy Riley

Backed up by Decamerion Richardson

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Julian Blackmon Backed up by Jordan Howden (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
23 / 30

S Julian Blackmon

Backed up by Jordan Howden

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Justin Reid Backed up by Mike Reid (AP Photo/Ella Hall)
24 / 30

S Justin Reid

Backed up by Mike Reid

(AP Photo/Ella Hall)

Ella Hall/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry Backed up by Martin Emerson Jr. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
25 / 30

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

Backed up by Martin Emerson Jr.

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jonas Sanker Backed up by Jayden Price (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
26 / 30

S Jonas Sanker

Backed up by Jayden Price

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H Ryan Wright (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
27 / 30

P/H Ryan Wright

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K/KO Daniel Carlson (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
28 / 30

K/KO Daniel Carlson

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Zach Wood (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
29 / 30

LS Zach Wood

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR Barion Brown Backed up by Jayden Price (PR) and Bryce Lance (KR) (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
30 / 30

PR/KR Barion Brown

Backed up by Jayden Price (PR) and Bryce Lance (KR)

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Granderson made an interesting point about the Saints having to do a little extra film study this week given the Lions are debuting a new offensive coordinator and play caller in Drew Petzing.

"You're going to have to look at two different types of film," he said. "You're going to have to naturally look at Detroit – that group has had a lot of success doing certain things together, I don't think they're going to stray away from that too much. But there's going to be some assets coming from Arizona that they're going to get to implement.

"I've done these moves a few times in my career, where you come in to a place like Philadelphia where there was a ton of success, there's a lot of good going on and you don't want to lose all the good in a transition, so they're going to try to hold on to that, but there'll be some new pieces coming from Arizona."

3. There's always a bit of unknown for both teams entering Week 1. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week that coaches truly don't know the kind of team they have until about Week 5. The same goes for Moore and the Saints heading into Sunday.

"It's about playing really good football – really sound, clean, fundamental football and we've had all offseason, they've had all offseason, they're going to look a little different, we're going to look a little different," Moore said.

Related Links

4. New Orleans took part in three joint practices this season against three playoff caliber teams in Jacksonville, Dallas and the Los Angeles Rams, with two of those being on the road. Saints center Erik McCoy hopes the two joint practices held on the road helped them prepare for the hostile environment in Detroit.

"I think it will be beneficial, and the fact that we did two of those on the road, on somebody else's turf. Getting a variety of looks – teams that played Okie, teams that played 4-3, and just different style of players on the interior and exterior. So, I think it's something that will be beneficial for us," McCoy said.

5. Granderson has spent his entire seven-year career in New Orleans, arriving in 2019 when Campbell was an assistant head coach there.

"They grew into a really good football team," Granderson said. "They're always in the discussion for the playoffs the last few years. I think it's going to be a good test for us. (Campbell) was here and he knows what we're about and I know what he's about. I'm just ready to get out there and compete against the Lions."

6. Moore and his defensive coaching staff have a ton of respect for Lions All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, not just for what he does in the passing game but also for what shows up on tape in the running game.

"I'd say he's one of the premier receivers in our league," Moore said. "He obviously plays a lot of times in the slot, but he can play all over the field. His versatility, his route detail, his ability to catch the football in contested situations. His run blocking is as good as anyone in this league. I think a lot of receivers in our league can learn from him. A lot of players can learn from him. So, it'll be a fun test."

7. Moore said Wednesday edge rusher Cameron Jordan (hamstring) will not play Sunday. That's a break for Detroit as Jordan is a trusted veteran who had 10.5 sacks and 15.0 tackles for loss last year. Veteran running back Alvin Kamara (knee) returned to practice after missing the last three weeks. He was a limited participant Wednesday. That's something to monitor this week as he could pair with Travis Etienne Jr. to form a nice duo in the Saints backfield.

8. Quarterback Tyler Shough is excited to face Detroit at Ford Field Sunday. He said it will be a challenge from a noise and environment standpoint, and it will be important to do a good job with their early operations on offense. Shough said this might be the top roster across the board the Saints will play this year and he's looking forward to that challenge Week 1.

Shough called out edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson first and foremost when asked Wednesday about what stands out about Detroit's defense on tape. He then pivoted to Detroit's linebackers, mentioning Jack Campbell, Devin White and Derrick Barnes, and talked about how their offense must match their physicality.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Safety duo Clark & Maddox bringing experience to Lions' secondary

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including the safety duo of Chuck Clark and Avonte Maddox, wide receiver Tom Kennedy's role on special teams and more.

news

10 takeaways from Petzing, Sheppard & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Drew Petzing, Kelvin Sheppard and Dave Fipp.

news

Hutchinson poised to take his game to another level

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson's impressive training camp could set him up for his best season yet.

news

NOTEBOOK: Gibbs ready for bigger role

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including running back Jahmyr Gibbs' role, figuring out the LG spot and more.

news

Lions announce 2026 team captains

The Detroit Lions name seven team captains ahead of the 2026 regular season.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: What jumps out to Campbell about Detroit's Week 1 matchup?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.

news

NFC North: 2026 season preview

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into the 2026 NFL season.

news

10 takeaways from Ray Agnew & Brad Holmes

Catch up on all the news from Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and assistant GM Ray Agnew's joint press conference.

news

TWENTYMAN: Breaking down first five games of 2026 season

Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' first five games of the 2026 NFL season.

news

TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' initial practice squad

Tim Twentyman breaks down the first 14 additions to the Detroit Lions' initial practice squad.

news

TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the initial 53-man roster

Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' initial 53-man roster.

Advertising