Week 1 opponent: What the Saints are saying

2. Granderson made an interesting point about the Saints having to do a little extra film study this week given the Lions are debuting a new offensive coordinator and play caller in Drew Petzing.

"You're going to have to look at two different types of film," he said. "You're going to have to naturally look at Detroit – that group has had a lot of success doing certain things together, I don't think they're going to stray away from that too much. But there's going to be some assets coming from Arizona that they're going to get to implement.

"I've done these moves a few times in my career, where you come in to a place like Philadelphia where there was a ton of success, there's a lot of good going on and you don't want to lose all the good in a transition, so they're going to try to hold on to that, but there'll be some new pieces coming from Arizona."

3. There's always a bit of unknown for both teams entering Week 1. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week that coaches truly don't know the kind of team they have until about Week 5. The same goes for Moore and the Saints heading into Sunday.